'Family ties' between OSU Cowboy Back and Missouri State coaching staff

Braden Cassity gave his mother an ultimatum for the Oklahoma State season opener against Missouri State.
His mother, Colleen Hartman, will have two sons to cheer for inside Boone Pickens Stadium, but one will be on the visitor’s sideline.
Braden’s older brother, Skyler Cassity, is the outside linebackers coach for Bobby Petrino’s Missouri State program. And so the Oklahoma State Cowboy Back made one demand of his mother.
“Since I’m giving her tickets, she’s not allowed to wear any Missouri State gear or anything like that,” Braden said.
According to the Cowboy Back, his mother is adhering to the dress code, but is going to toe the line a little bit.
While she is committed to wearing Cowboy apparel, Braden – a native of Austin, Texas, who joined the OSU squad originally as a defensive lineman – said his mother is working on a subtle way to also support Skyler.
“She started a group chat with my girlfriend and I, and said about her nail polish, ‘I’ll be wearing both this weekend,’” Braden said.
While it is game week for both brothers, they haven’t completely shut down communication.
However, no trade secrets are being discussed.
“Just talking ball, not giving away anything though, but talking to him, some friendly smack talk,” Braden said. “He sent me some pictures of me on film, said I need to do some more bicep curls and things like that.”
Getting a feel for each other’s tendencies has certainly been a factor for each brother considering whenever Braden – who is listed as Oklahoma State’s backup Cowboy Back – is on the field, he will likely run across Skyler’s linebackers across the middle.
This isn’t the first clash between the Cassity brothers since Braden arrived in Stillwater.
Prior to working at Missouri State, Skyler – who joined MSU in 2020 – was the defensive backs coach at Texas Tech from 2017-19, and in the two matchups between the Cassity brothers, Skyler’s Tech team came up with wins.
“I’m excited to get him back, because my first two years here he was at Texas Tech as a (graduate assistant) when they beat us both years,” Braden said. “So I definitely have a little chip on my shoulder.”
Mike Cassity, the father of Braden and Skyler, is a former longtime assistant football coach that included a stint as defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State under Bob Simmons in 2003.
Included among Mike’s stops along his career was a position on Bobby Petrino’s Louisville coaching staff. And it is from that past connection in which Skyler found himself in Springfield, Missouri.
But that’s not the only former tie on staff for the elder Cassity. Missouri State’s defensive coordinator Ryan Beard was a graduate assistant for Mike while he was coaching at Western Kentucky.
“Just a lot of family ties there right now,” Braden said.
