Lindy Waters said the veterans on the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team have been trying to prepare the freshmen for their first collegiate road test Wednesday night.
The OSU senior from Norman kept the description brief.
“Just beat them up in practice,” Waters said Monday afternoon.
He expanded his statement, saying it’s a tradition to get a bit more physical in practice to prepare young players for road games, and conference contests down the road.
“Phil (Forte) and Leyton (Hammonds) and all those guys did it to me, and I feel like it made us a lot better our freshman year,” Waters said. “Just not accepting anything other than greatness. If they mess up a little ball screen, you have to get on them. They don’t dive on a loose ball, you’ve got to get on them, because every second counts on a road game.”
Third-year OSU coach Mike Boynton said practices would be a bit tougher leading up to Wednesday night’s contest at Charleston. The Cowboys and Cougars – both sporting 2-0 records – tip off at 8 p.m.
“More so bring adversity,” Boynton said. “We won’t call as many fouls today. You don’t get as favorable of a whistle on the road. That’s not against officials or anything, it’s just the way it goes.”
It was those types of practices that helped mold Waters into the player he is today. He even recalled a moment during the 2016-17 season where things nearly got too physical.
“One time, we were doing this 2-on-2 rebounding drill, and they don’t call fouls, they don’t call travels – it’s basically like football but with a basketball until somebody scores,” Waters said. “This one time, Leyton picked Lucas (N’Guessan) up. Lucas got a ball and was dribbling, and Leyton literally picked him up until coach stopped the drill. That one was of my finest memories of him.”
Boynton was an assistant under coach Brad Underwood that season, but that moment is one that still stands out from that season.
“I remember that specific moment,” Boynton said. “It was a little frightening for everybody, mostly Lucas N’Guessan.”
For the large class of freshmen, Wednesday’s game will be different. They’ve enjoyed two games inside friendly confines of Gallagher-Iba Arena as they’ve tried to shake off the jitters from beginning their college careers.
Now, they’ll be traveling to a Charleston team which won 29 of 35 home games during the past three years.
“This will be something totally different for all of them,” Boynton said. “I don’t know what I can do to give them an idea of what they’re going to experience, but I probably can’t do anything until they get there. I would imagine this will be one of Charleston’s biggest home games – most well attended. … With that said, we have to make sure we’re focused on the little things. When you start thinking about the big picture, that’s when you get yourself in trouble.
“… I don’t think you really find out who you are as a team until you have to go on the road and figure out a way to beat a really good team. We’ll have that opportunity on Wednesday.”
Both teams return a majority of their starting lineup from last year’s game, which resulted in a 70-58 win for the Cowboys. Charleston star Grant Riller, who won the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year, had just seven points (2 of 14 shooting) in that game.
Riller, a 6-foot-3 senior guard, is averaging 24.5 points and 4.0 assists per game through the first two games this season.
“They have one of the best players in the country, and I’m not just talking mid-major, I’m talking about one of the best players in the whole country,” Boynton said.
The OSU coach was asked about slowing down Riller, like it did last year. Boynton said the Cowboys have a plan, but they also have to worry about a handful of other players on the Charleston roster.
“I don’t know if we have to do anything special,” Boynton said. “Our focus will be on trying to limit his efficiency – throw a lot of different bodies at him and wear him down throughout the course of the game. A lot of times with a guy like that, he’s going to score because he’s going to have so many opportunities, and you just want to make him work for everything he gets. … Early on, we have to be really dialed into know where he is, but we can’t totally focus on him.
“Their point guard, Zep Jasper, is really good. He was a freshman when they came in here last year. Brevin Galloway is a kid I’ve known for a really long time can really shoot the basketball. We’ve got a pretty good opponent and I’m excited to see our guys rise to the challenge.”
