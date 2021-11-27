Former OU fan Evers takes pride in representing Cowboys during Bedlam

When Oklahoma State defensive tackle Brendon Evers reflects on Bedlam memories, he thinks of the chilly night in 2011 that sealed a Big 12 Conference championship for the Cowboys.
Ten years ago, a young Evers watched from a seat in Boone Pickens Stadium as No. 3 OSU stomped Oklahoma 44-10. The Cowboys racked up 495 yards compared to the No. 10 Sooners’ 358. OSU’s defense forced five turnovers, including a 5-yard fumble return touchdown for defensive end Richetti Jones – who now works with Evers and his teammates as the Cowboys’ director of player development.
While OSU fans flooded the field, tore down the goalposts and hoisted star receiver Justin Blackmon above the crowd, Evers took no part in the celebratory pandemonium.
He was dressed in crimson.
“I grew up on the other side of the stands for a long time,” Evers said. “My parents were season ticket holders. We’ve still got pictures in the house of me wearing OU gear, unfortunately, as terrible as that sounds.”
The photographs are lingering reminders of his OU roots, but Evers has distanced himself from his Sooner fandom in a major way: suiting up in a Cowboys uniform for four seasons, plus a redshirt year. As Evers, a senior from Bixby, prepares to end the regular season with a home matchup against OU at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, he keeps sight of the rivalry’s significance to him as an Oklahoman.
“You come to one of these two schools to be elite at football,” Evers said. “...It’s definitely pride when you strap on that helmet, especially in this game, what this game means. Especially this year, this game means everything.”
If the No. 7 Cowboys beat OU, it could be Evers’ first and last Bedlam victory. OSU might have two chances to topple OU – they could meet again in the Big 12 Championship game – but the Sooners aren’t guaranteed to make it there. In future years, OU’s impending departure for the SEC could result in the end of the annual feud with the Cowboys.
Even if it continues, Evers isn’t guaranteed to participate again. He might play his last game in Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, unless he decides to use the bonus year of eligibility student-athletes received because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All of those factors add extra fuel to Evers’ competitive fire against the Sooners.
“This could be the last Bedlam that ever comes to Stillwater, so let’s send them out the right way,” Evers said.
Evers and the Cowboys have the chance to do something the program hasn’t accomplished since 2014, when OSU squeezed past OU 38-35 in overtime. During that season, Evers was a sophomore at Bixby High.
Since then, he has not only switched his allegiance from OU to OSU, but also helped the Cowboy defense transform from a Bedlam underdog into a dominant group that presents considerable challenges for the Sooners.
OSU’s defense leads the Big 12, allowing an average of only 14.9 points per game, and Evers has contributed to this stingy approach as a regular starter. He has 15 tackles, including four for loss, and two sacks for a loss of 11 yards. Against Baylor, the 6-foot-2, 295-pound lineman even acted as a defensive back on one play, breaking up Gerry Bohanon’s pass for a fourth-down stop.
Next, Evers and the D-line strive to stick to their disruptive style when they face freshman quarterback Caleb Williams. Although Williams has outplayed defenses with his rushing capabilities, the Cowboys have plenty of experience with dual-threat quarterbacks.
“He does a great job with his vision, finding seams if he needs to, extending plays,” Evers said. “Definitely a kid that we’ve scouted well and aren’t going to take lightly.”
The seriousness of Bedlam is palpable for a D-line that includes several in-state recruits. Three of the four starters are Oklahomans: edge rusher Brock Martin is from Oologah, defensive tackle Israel Antwine is from Oklahoma City (Millwood) and Evers is from Bixby. Defensive end Tyler Lacy grew up a Texas fan, so it’s no stretch for him to play with animosity toward OU, either.
Add in backup edge rusher Collin Oliver, who is from Edmond, and it’s a group full of Cowboys who understand the rivalry’s meaning. Evers said he also has friends from Oklahoma who play for the Sooners, and the personal connections to in-state competition apply to them, too.
“They’re thinking the same thing,” Evers said. “It’s a lot of pride when they line up against another Oklahoman.”
When Evers’ parents, James and Judy, watch him clash with a Sooner at the line of scrimmage, they’re no longer cheering for the guys in crimson and cream. Despite their prior devotion to OU, Evers said they have fully supported the Cowboys with their son on the roster.
For Evers himself, the outcome of the 2011 tilt between OSU and OU has taken on a new meaning. It’s evidence of what can happen when the Cowboys compete against the Sooners with grit and put every aspect of their game together. It’s hope for what OSU could do Saturday.
Evers was once a disappointed Sooner fan in the corner of Boone Pickens Stadium, but if that kid from Bixby could have seen his future as a Cowboy, he would have been proud, Evers said.
“I hope I made a lot of people proud in this situation,” Evers said. “And I hope to God that I added value to this university like they added value to me. They’ve put me through school, I got to make lifelong friends, lifelong experiences.
“I wouldn’t change it if I could do it 100 times over.”
