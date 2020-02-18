A lot has been said about Eddie Sutton in the days since the former legendary coach was named a finalist for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame late last week.
It’s the seventh time the former Oklahoma State men’s basketball coach has been announced as a finalist. He’s been denied the six previous times.
Of course, he would already be in if it were up to his former players or anyone associated with OSU – all of whom had plenty to say before and after Saturday’s home win over Texas Tech – but another ringing endorsement came Saturday night by one of the other finalists.
After her No. 2-ranked Baylor Bears defeated the OSU women’s basketball team, Kim Mulkey spoke some strong words about Sutton and the hall of fame. Mulkey is one of three women to be named a finalist this year.
“Eddie Sutton needs to be the first (person) taken in the class,” Mulkey said. “Obviously, Kobe Bryant, we all know will be, and rightfully so, but Eddie Sutton is long overdue. And to see his name on that court, touched my heart. And if I have to step aside for a man like that to get it, I tell those voters, ‘You vote for Eddie Sutton.’ I'm not up against Eddie Sutton, he's on the men's side, but that's how much I think of that man. … Didn't he have a son on each bench (Saturday)? How many daddies get to do that.
“Those are the type of things that touch me. He was one of the greatest coaches. He guarded people. And I have the utmost respect for that man and I can't believe it's taken them this long to make him a finalist, and I’m rooting for him. I don’t have a vote, but I have a voice.”
Another visiting coach had powerful words to say following a loss Saturday afternoon to the Cowboys. The Texas Tech men’s basketball team wore pre-game shirts honoring Sutton. The front of the shirts read “Hall of Fame” with “Coach Sutton 806” written on the back, honoring Sutton’s 806 career victories.
TTU coach Chris Beard, who has one of Sutton’s sons, Sean, on his staff, was asked about the shirt after the game, but he went on to talk about Sutton’s admission from the Naismith Hall of Fame.
"It's one small way we can show respect to one of the best coaches that's ever coached our game,” Beard said. “There's a lot more important things than a basketball game. One thing that's important is that the forefathers, the ambassadors of our game, the best people that have ever coached our game should be in the hall of fame. I'm not on that panel, and I really don't have much of a voice, but you asked the question and I'll proudly answer it.
“I think it's one of the worst things about our game. It's just wrong that Coach Eddie Sutton is not in the basketball hall of fame. He's won everywhere he's been, he's a gentleman, he's a coach's coach, his players have gone on to graduate and be productive people. Simply stated, he's one of the classiest guys I've ever known and he's a damn good basketball coach. There's nobody in the hall of fame more deserving than Coach Sutton. Today, for our team to show some respect, I'm glad that we did that."
OSU men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton also expressed his thoughts on Sutton after Saturday's contest.
“There’s no question in any basketball coach’s mind that Eddie Sutton is a hall of famer,” Boynton said. “I’ll be honest, they don’t ever have to vote him in. I hope they do, because I’m sure for validation purposes to end the conversation it would be good. He’s a hall of famer in every sense of the word as a coach and deserves that recognition.
“But people who know, like Chris Beard and the Texas Tech people and all of the other coaches who come through here when he’s in the building – everybody makes a beeline over there before the game starts – because of what he’s meant to the game of basketball and college basketball in particular.”
Sutton is one of just nine Division I men’s college basketball coaches with more than 800 career wins. He became the first coach to take four schools – Creighton, Arkansas, Kentucky and Oklahoma State – to the NCAA Tournament.
He took three teams to the Final Four, including two at OSU. The first of those Cowboy teams was honored Saturday.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the 1995 squad that went to the Final Four in Seattle, Washington. A handful of players were back for the reunion, and three of them spoke to the media before the game.
They talked about their team and that special season, but – to no one’s surprise – they had strong opinions about their coach being rejected six times as an inductee for the Naismith Hall of Fame.
“It’s a definite shame on the hall of fame,” Bryant “Big Country” Reeves said. “He’s one of the greatest coaches to ever coach, and did it at different places. He came back here to his alma mater and brought Oklahoma State back to where everybody wanted it. In my opinion, he’s the best coach, and why they haven’t put him in yet, I have no idea. It’s a shame on them.”
Chianti Roberts, a teammate of Reeves on the 1995 team, compared Sutton being selected as a finalist to an actor being nominated for an Academy Award multiple times but never winning. He also said Sutton’s success on the sideline was done over many decades and many rule changes in the game.
“If you look at his body of work, he’s coached in multiple eras and been very successful,” Roberts said. “He coached in an era with no 3-point line and no shot clock, he coached in an era of a 3-point line but no shot clock, he coached in an era with a 3-point line and a shot clock and then coached in an era when they shortened the shot clock. He’s manage to be successful through decades of coaching.
“I think when you look at his body of work, it speaks for itself. When you take the body of work on face for what he did for players and what he did for his community. … I tell people this all the time – he was teaching basketball, but he was really coaching life. Combine all of those things together and it makes no sense why the guy isn’t in the hall of fame.”
Randy Rutherford, another Cowboy on the 1995 Final Four team, referenced Sutton’s win total when asked to give a sales pitch to the hall of fame voters.
“806 – I don’t have to give a sales pitch,” Randy Rutherford said. “If you know anything about basketball, there’s not very many coaches that can coach the way he coached. The fact that he’s not in the hall of fame is a shame on the hall of fame.”
The hall of fame inductees for the 2020 class will be announced April 4 during the NCAA Tournament Final Four weekend in Atlanta, Georgia.
Sam Henderson contributed to this story.
