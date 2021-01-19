Former walk-on Mitchell awarded scholarship with Cowboys

On the evening of Jan. 17, 2019, Dee Mitchell walked into Gallagher-Iba Arena with the dream of becoming a college basketball player.
The former three-sport athlete and District 16-3 MVP in 2017-18 in Jefferson, Texas, was named a member of the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team days after the open tryouts that followed the dismissal of three Cowboys from the roster.
Mitchell, a 6-foot-2 guard, was a college athlete. He was a walk-on with the Cowboys program, but he was a member of a Division I basketball program in a Power Five Conference. Since joining the team, Mitchell has played in 24 games in about a season and a half.
Then came the global COVID-19 pandemic that shut down the Cowboys’ 2019-20 season, along with many jobs across the country. Mitchell’s mother, Cassandra Stapleton, didn’t lose her job as a nurse, but she saw a reduction in hours in 2020.
To help with family finances, Mitchell began working at Walmart on Sixth Avenue in Stillwater. He’s continued working there while being a full-time college student and remaining a walk-on player on the Cowboys’ roster.
“It’s a crazy lifestyle,” Mitchell said. “One day I’m working at Walmart until 10 at night and the next day I’m playing with the best teammates I’ve ever had, the best coaches in front of the best fans. It’s an amazing experience and it’s unbelievable what I’ve seen and what I’ve done. I can only imagine what else is in store.”
Mitchell hasn’t been at every practice or game, but he had the blessing of OSU men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton.
“I’ve said this before, I’ve coached some really good young men,” Boynton said. “I’ve coached a lot better players than Dee Mitchell. I’ve got one son and of all the players that I’ve been around, if I wanted my son, if I had one for him to emulate, it would be Dee Mitchell. I mean that with every fiber of my being because this basketball thing has got a shelf life, but what Dee Mitchell has will last forever. He’s got resilience, perseverance, great attitude, unbelievable work ethic, respectful. Everything that he’s getting now, all the attention is well-earned, hard-earned and well-deserved.”
Mitchell’s desire to be a Cowboy hasn’t wavered. Neither has his desire to help his family while working between 30-40 hours a week. He’s done that while paying for his education as a walk-on college athlete.
That changed Sunday evening. It was exactly two years to the day of his tryout.
Boynton and others from the Cowboy program – including Mitchell’s teammates via Zoom call – surprised Mitchell during his work shift Sunday to inform him he’s now on scholarship.
“I was high in emotion,” Mitchell said. “I was very excited, overwhelmed with the situation. Everybody did a good job with the set up and surprising me, so I was very surprised and very emotional.”
Mitchell’s family and co-workers were in on the surprise. He was caught completely off guard.
“They distracted me with a lot of business,” Mitchell said. “The excuse that they made is that I have to take a safety evaluation. I had to watch a video. I went to the back, at the same time I had a Zoom call, I thought was an academic Zoom call with the team, so I was trying to do both of those things at the same time and then my manager rushed in and was like we’ve got to go clean up a mess right outside.
“So I was in a hurry, had a lot of things going on, just seeing everybody else outside, seeing the camera in my face, I realized what the moment was about and it was special from the moment it started.”
OSU freshman Montreal Pena is no longer with the program. His scholarship freed up one for Mitchell. Boynton said he isn’t sure if Pena will return to the team or not beyond this semester.
The video from Cowboy basketball went viral Sunday and Monday, getting picked up by various news stations and reporters, in addition to ESPN and the Today Show. It was a special moment for all involved, even if the intent was never to create a viral moment.
“I got a great staff here, they’re always thinking of ways to put our best foot forward and this wasn’t about publicity,” Boynton said. “We’re not going to shy away from it, it helps certainly for kids and our program to see the story. But I think this is a story people should see, they should know about. … The original thought was to have the team go to Walmart and be there with him during the shift and maybe have the players more involved. … I was thankful to the managerial staff at Walmart for allowing us to come in and do that. They did a great job of keeping it under wraps, because he had no idea, so it was cool to see his raw reaction to it.”
Mitchell’s reaction and emotion were real. Shortly after hearing the news, he called his mother, who had known it was going to happen.
“It was emotion. We were both emotional and excited,” Mitchell said. “She told me how hard it was to keep the secret from me. We both shared a special moment, with all my family, my dad, my grandparents, my aunts and uncles. We all got on a FaceTime call and we reminisced on what I’ve been through. We were all emotional and excited.
“… She means the world to me, of course she’s my mother,” he added later. “She’s been in my life forever. I plan to give her the world one day. Moments we share, the day I received the scholarship are just moments that I’ll always remember. Just her work ethic, showing me how hard to work, just watching her, it kind of made me who I am today. That’s with all my family, my dad, my grandparents, they all played a roll in what I have and what I received. They all have outstanding work ethic and they motivated me very well. All my family has motivated me.”
Follow News Press sports reporter Jimmy Gillispie on Twitter @jgillispie_stw for updates on Oklahoma State men's basketball.
