The possibility of an undefeated season has disappeared, and it’s time to see how the Oklahoma State football team responds.
The Cowboys had been sailing in choppy waters for a while, cranking out fourth-quarter victories against three consecutive top-25 opponents to stay afloat. At some point, the perilous journey through Big 12 Conference competition had to get the best of them, and it happened at the hands of Iowa State.
After dropping seven spots to No. 15 in the AP poll, OSU aims to return to the win column with a homecoming matchup against Kansas at 6 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium. The outcome should be a no-brainer, right?
Well, after the Jayhawks nearly pulled out a tremendous upset against then-No. 3 Oklahoma during the past weekend, no one can be sure what they will do in Stillwater.
While the Cyclones squeaked past the Cowboys 24-21 at Jack Trice Stadium, Kansas fell to the Sooners in a 35-23 matchup, but the final score in Lawrence is deceiving. The Jayhawks rolled to a 10-0 halftime lead against OU, and quarterback Caleb Williams had to rescue the Sooners from embarrassment.
CBS Sports reporter Sheyhan Jeyarajah described it as “not a fluky performance by any means.” KU played well. For a fanbase that is usually ready to skip to basketball season as soon as the football schedule begins, this was a pleasant surprise, despite the eventual loss.
As the Cowboys (6-1 overall, 3-1 Big 12) prepare for a Halloween weekend matchup, they have to hope the Jayhawks don’t arrive at Boone Pickens Stadium with too many tricks. At this point, it would probably be wrong to categorize a solid KU performance as a surprise scare. It’s a legitimate possibility.
The KU-OU matchup should serve to OSU’s advantage, reminding the Cowboys they can’t take any opponent for granted. Here are four questions that might determine how well OSU can fend off the Jayhawks (1-6, 0-4).
First down: How do the Cowboys solve the third-quarter problem?
One of the most puzzling aspects of the Cowboys’ season so far is their recurring inability to score in the third quarter.
Through seven games, OSU has added points in the third quarter only once, when senior placekicker Tanner Brown made a field goal at Texas.
Brown’s third-quarter field-goal attempt at Iowa State didn’t work out as well. We’ll get to that later. But the Cowboys shouldn’t have to rely on field goals to reenergize their offense after halftime.
Imagine what a difference it could make if OSU thundered out of the locker room to start the second half with an explosive Jaylen Warren touchdown rush or another high-flying catch from Brennan Presley in the end zone.
Breaking the third-quarter curse is easier said than done, and not even Gundy could offer a definite solution after the loss in Ames. His only suggestion was approaching halftime adjustments differently, and he welcomes other perspectives.
“I’m gonna start passing the bucket around for third-quarter suggestions,” Gundy said. “And I say that kind of jokingly, but not really. ...In the years past, in the third quarter, we’ve been pretty good.”
This season, opposing defenses are identifying the necessary adjustments, figuring out what this OSU offense is all about and making the Cowboys struggle to start the second half.
If offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn shakes the game up with one or two of the trick plays he tried against Texas, those Big 12 defenses might have a tougher time settling in after halftime. Of course, the moment has to be right, but it would be fun to see OSU try something bold early in the third quarter against the Jayhawks.
Second down: How will the passing defense improve?
The Cowboys have relied on defensive heroics throughout this season, but they faced a difficult test against the Cyclones.
Quarterback Brock Purdy went 27 for 33 – a pass completion percentage of nearly 82 – with 307 yards, by far the most the Cowboys have given up this season. We can partially chalk this up to Purdy’s talent and experience, but this had to be a bit of a wake-up call for OSU’s defense.
The Cowboys should still have plenty of confidence. Stellar defensive play helped them secure the 6-0 record they carried into Ames. But the yardage they surrendered to the Cyclones might be good for them, serving as a reminder that they aren’t invincible.
Defending KU could be tougher than it sounds. Quarterback Jason Bean completed 17 of his 23 pass attempts against OU, throwing for 246 yards. The Sooners’ defense has struggled much more than OSU’s, but the Cowboys can’t underestimate anything about the Jayhawks’ offense.
Third down: Will the Cowboys revive their run game?
Iowa State’s defense put its strength on display during the past weekend, limiting OSU standout Jaylen Warren to 76 yards on 18 carries.
Those aren’t bad numbers, but it’s a decrease from Warren’s recent consistency in shredding Big 12 defenses with 100-plus-yard performances.
Dunn acknowledged the Cowboys’ issues with the run game, saying they “couldn’t really establish” it in Ames. OSU finished with 107 rushing yards, 86 fewer than Warren alone had against Texas. Sanders’ passing game kept the matchup competitive, but the missing element of the offense was obvious.
Along with the Cyclones’ pugnacious defense, a limited rotation of ball carriers might have hurt the Cowboys. Seasoned running backs LD Brown and Dezmon Jackson haven’t played for a while. Sophomore Dominic Richardson had only two attempts for seven yards, so Warren and Sanders had to carry most of the load.
Warren is one of the premier talents in the Big 12. He doesn’t have to prove himself, and revitalizing the run game isn’t a solo task for him, though he can play a starring role.
We know Kansas doesn’t exactly have the top defense in the conference, so this should be a prime opportunity for OSU to get moving again. After scoring no rushing touchdowns against the Cyclones, the Cowboys need to restore some balance in their offense.
Fourth down: Which placekicker will we see for OSU?
The Cowboys started the season with placekicker Alex Hale. While he worked on a technique issue, as Gundy said, they turned to Tanner Brown, who went 5 for 5 from field-goal range through two games.
Brown played an understated but essential role in OSU’s victory against Texas, steadily adding field-goal points when the offense couldn’t find its groove. In Ames, he didn’t have the same level of success.
Brown kicked two field-goal attempts wide right: one tricky 50-yarder, and another from 32 yards out. After the game, Gundy expressed confidence in Brown’s range despite the blunders, so we might see him on the field again against Kansas.
But would the Cowboys consider turning to Hale again, or possibly trading off between him and Brown? How has Hale improved since Gundy sent him out “on the driving range”?
Placekicking is never an easy job, and it comes with highs and lows. If OSU builds a sizable lead against KU, this could be a chance for either kicker to work on field-goal attempts in front of a crowd with minimized pressure.
Hallie Hart is a sports reporter for The Stillwater News Press. She can be contacted at hhart@stwnewspress.com She can also be found on Twitter @halliehart.
