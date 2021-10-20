Four downs: Can OSU maintain top-10 status with a win at Iowa State? 

The whirlwind game in Austin resulted in a historic achievement for the Oklahoma State football team, heaps of praise for the defense and, of course, the return of Mike Gundy’s dancing.
It’s obviously a good day for the Cowboys when they create a scene reminiscent of Ted Lasso’s locker room celebration – or did the popular fictional coach take inspiration from Gundy’s signature postgame moves? No matter how you look at it, the Cowboys were amped after their gritty win against Texas, defeating their third straight AP top-25 opponent for the first time in program history, and poll voters rewarded them with a spot in the top 10.
The energy level surrounding this program is higher than it’s been in a while, but OSU has another obstacle ahead. The Cowboys are facing Iowa State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Ames, and though the Cyclones are unranked, they have put their talent on display this season.
During the past weekend, as the Cowboys beat Texas 32-24, Iowa State leaned on quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Breece Hall to pave the way to a 33-20 road victory against Kansas State.
No. 8 OSU is thundering through its schedule to hold a 6-0 record for the first time since 2015, but that doesn’t mean the Cowboys have secured their status as a front-runner. This season is unique. Gundy described a “traditional” top-10 team as a dominant group that can build a comfortable lead and rely on second-string players during the fourth quarter, and this type of scenario is currently rare in the Big 12.
“There’s not a lot of teams this year that are like that, including us,” Gundy said. “We’re not in that position. We’ve won games different ways this year. As I mentioned, our maturity and our experience has helped us in a big way, particularly on defense.”
The Cowboys are one of several teams looking to set themselves apart from other talented Big 12 contenders. So are the Cyclones (4-2, 2-1). Let’s take a look at four questions the Cowboys need to answer this weekend in Ames.
First down: Will the offense put two strong halves together?
Through the first few games, the story of OSU’s offense became almost formulaic.
Score plenty in the first half. Slow down in the second, but with the help of a dominant defense, hold on and win a close matchup.
The Cowboys flip-flopped that pattern against Texas. They scored no offensive touchdowns in the first half, instead relying on field goals and Jason Taylor II’s 85-yard pick-six to stay competitive. Then for the first time this season, OSU scored in the third quarter, though the points came from a field goal, and vitalized the offense in the fourth.
Spencer Sanders threw a touchdown pass to Brennan Presley. Sanders scrambled into the end zone to extend the Cowboys’ lead to 32-24. As offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said, the second half looked like a typical first half.
OSU has proven it can start strong. The Cowboys have also shown how they can dial up their offense late. But how can they put two solid halves together?
Jaylen Warren’s run game is a major key. When Warren barrels ahead for a first down, his energy can spread throughout the entire offense. The Cowboys also need accurate throws from Sanders, receivers in place to catch those passes and an offensive line that consistently protects its quarterback.
These are all fundamentals of football, but it can be tricky to make everything click at once, particularly against a team like Iowa State.
The Cyclones have allowed the fewest rushing and passing yards of any Big 12 defense this season. Unless you’re drawing up X’s and O’s alongside Dunn, it’s tough to say exactly what factor might reveal itself as the secret to offensive consistency, but this would be a critical game for the Cowboys to find it.
Second down: How will the defense handle another dynamic tailback?
The Big 12’s offensive identity is built around its standout rushers.
Gundy said it’s a “running back league” this year, a departure from previous seasons that have revolved around quarterback play. Each week, this presents a new challenge for the Cowboy defense.
During the past weekend, OSU had to figure out how to stop Texas sophomore Bijan Robinson, who leads the league with 132 yards per game. Next, the Cowboys are matching up against the conference’s second-ranked rusher: Iowa State junior Breece Hall, who averages 124.7 yards per game.
Despite the conference’s elite level of rushing talent, the Cowboys have continued to elevate their defense. Robinson had three early touchdowns, but OSU held the Longhorns to a single yard in the fourth quarter. After another weekend of high-caliber defense, fans seemed ready to see a Jim Knowles statue take shape outside Boone Pickens Stadium – or at least give the defensive coordinator a pay raise.
When someone asks Knowles about the success of his defensive schemes, he gives credit to the student-athletes. They talk about mutual trust. He has faith that the Cowboys can carry out his plans, and they carry confidence in his abilities to put them in the right situations.
Although OSU’s defense has undoubtedly built something special, there’s no foolproof plan for stopping an athlete as skilled as Hall. Expect to see a few dazzling rushes from the Iowa State star, but if the Cowboys remain true to their defensive principles, they won’t let him run away with the game.
Third down: Can Jaylen Warren have his fifth game with 100-plus yards?
If Hall breaks away for a big run, OSU’s offense can answer with its own speed.
The Cowboys don’t have to wonder if they have someone to keep up with the competition in the so-called “running back league.” Utah State transfer Jaylen Warren has garnered nationwide attention after four straight games with more than 100 yards on the ground. With 117.5 yards per game, he ranks third in the conference, trailing only Robinson and Hall.
Although Warren never scored a touchdown against Texas, he powered the offense through its fourth-quarter rally. He accumulated 193 yards on 33 carries, and though he might not – and shouldn’t have to – carry a load this heavy every game, his role will be critical against the Cyclones’ stingy defense.
It’s another opportunity for the three-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week to impress, and a fifth consecutive game with more than 100 rushing yards would be a way to do it. Even if he doesn’t reach that milestone, the Cowboys need the energy he consistently infuses into the offense.
Fourth down: How will Jason Taylor II manage to get his hands on the football next?
Jason Taylor II keeps finding ways to make contact with the football.
When the Cowboys faced Tulsa, he returned an interception for a touchdown, though it was called back because of a defensive holding penalty. On the blue turf at Boise State, he blocked a field-goal attempt, helping OSU hold on for a victory. Then in Austin, he had an 85-yard pick-six that counted, giving the Cowboys their first touchdown against Texas.
Taylor, a redshirt junior safety from Carl Albert High in Oklahoma, is fun to watch. You never know how he’s going to get his hands on the football next, but he somehow makes it happen. His role has been especially important since safety Tre Sterling was sidelined with a season-ending injury, sending Taylor into the starting lineup.
It might be a fumble recovery. It might be an interception. It might be a blocked field goal, but no matter how Taylor affects the game, it won’t be surprising if he makes at least one more momentum-changing play this season.
The Cowboys could use one to maintain their top-10 status against Iowa State.
Hallie Hart is a sports reporter for The Stillwater News Press. She can be contacted at hhart@stwnewspress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.