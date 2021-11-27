Four downs: Can the surging Cowboys finally take down the Sooners?

The underdog label no longer applies to the Oklahoma State football team.
As the Cowboys prepare for their regular-season grand finale against rival Oklahoma, the conversations surrounding the Bedlam matchup are strikingly different from the usual chatter.
We know the historical narrative: OU holds the clear advantage, and the Cowboys want a rare upset. This time, there is no David versus Goliath matchup when OSU takes on OU at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium. It’s a showdown between top-10 teams with identical records, and the Cowboys are ranked higher than the Sooners.
To quote “The Office” boss Michael Scott’s misspoken version of a cliché, “Well, well, well, how the turntables.”
Yes, the tables have turned for the No. 7 Cowboys, but they need to treat their situation with caution.
Caesars Sportsbook lists OSU as the 3.5-point favorite. The Cowboys have already secured a berth into the Big 12 Championship game, where they could possibly meet the No. 10 Sooners again. None of these factors should distract them from the task at hand.
Bedlam is a difficult game – a rivalry the Cowboys (10-1 overall, 7-1 Big 12 Conference) haven’t won since 2014.
Of course, OSU coach Mike Gundy recognizes this, and he said he is treating Saturday’s matchup as if the Big 12 Championship game is “irrelevant” and “a bonus.” None of the postseason razzmatazz matters until the Cowboys get past OU (10-1, 7-1).
Although the Sooners haven’t always looked like themselves this season, they have pieced together some solid victories, most recently defeating Iowa State 28-21.
After squashing Texas Tech 23-0 in Lubbock, the Cowboys’ success continues to balloon, but the Sooners are capable of popping it while they fight to reserve their own spot in the Big 12 title game.
Here are four factors that could dictate the outcome of a matchup that is bound to be one of the most exciting editions of Bedlam in a long time.
First down: Will the Cowboys’ defense stifle another recently proficient run game?
With fewer than 100 receiving yards, the Sooners turned to their run game to carry them past Iowa State.
Junior running back Kennedy Brooks led OU with 115 yards, surpassing the 100-yard mark for the first time since the Sooners defeated TCU. But the offensive highlight of the game belonged to freshman quarterback Caleb Williams, whose 74-yard touchdown marked OU’s longest play of the season.
Although the Sooners average 5.3 yards per carry, an efficient run game is nothing new for the Cowboy defense to handle. Earlier in the season, Gundy said he thinks the Big 12 has become a “running back league,” and OSU had to match up against several stars who proved his point – for example, K-State’s Deuce Vaughn, Texas’ Bijan Robinson and ISU’s Breece Hall.
Through the challenges, the Cowboys have prevailed. OSU’s nationally renowned defense allows the fewest rushing yards of any Big 12 team, giving up an average of 84.9 yards per game and 2.6 yards per carry.
If this pattern continues, then the Sooners’ offense will operate at a level that’s considerably below the norm. OSU likes to establish defensive power early – the Cowboys forced three-and-outs during Texas Tech’s first two drives – and stifling the run game will be a key to doing the same against OU.
Second down: How healthy are the Cowboys?
Injuries left the Cowboys with a thin depth chart early in the season, but as the year progressed, they benefited from a replenished lineup.
Now, they are dealing with the wear and tear that often strikes toward the end of the season.
Assembling the offensive line has been a bit like a puzzle as guys have rotated in and out with ailments. Tyrese Williams started at left guard in place of Josh Sills against Texas Tech. Then Williams went down with an injury partway through the game, and Sills had to play. Usual starting center Danny Godlevske missed the game because of a foot injury, according to sideline reporter Robert Allen.
The health precautions have extended beyond the O-line. Receiver Brennan Presley was limited to punt returns against the Red Raiders, running back Jaylen Warren had fewer carries than usual and Cowboy Back Logan Carter is still easing into the lineup after undergoing back surgery during the summer.
Despite frequent injuries across the offense, coordinator Kasey Dunn has found ways to maximize the talents of the Cowboys’ available personnel. But OSU needs every offensive option possible against the Sooners. If Presley, Warren and/or the starting O-linemen have had enough time to rest and recover, then they could provide a big boost.
Third down: Will more than one Spencer enter the game at quarterback?
In 2020, Spencer Rattler emerged as the victor of the Spencer versus Spencer showdown.
OU quarterback Rattler threw for 301 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Sooners to a 41-13 victory in Norman. Meanwhile, Cowboy passer Spencer Sanders left the game early after a forceful sack jolted him, sending in backup Shane Illingworth, who completed only 5 of 21 passes in his true freshman Bedlam debut.
The Cowboys had a rough time, but the quarterback scenario is shaping up differently this year. While Sanders has held onto his starting spot, Rattler has shifted to the role of backup behind Williams, a move that surprised many but worked in OU’s favor.
Although Williams has established himself as the Sooners’ starter, the Cowboys have to be ready for Rattler, too. Rattler has thrown at least one pass in each of OU’s past three games, so the Sooners are likely to send him onto the field for a few plays if they want to shake up their offense.
As for OSU’s Spencer – the Sooners had a season-high seven sacks against Iowa State, so Sanders and his O-line need to stay alert.
Fourth down: Will we see the Cowboys go for it on fourth down?
Fans have commented that Gundy and Co. stick to conservative play-calling during Bedlam.
Gundy said otherwise.
“We’ve been more open than we have been (in other games),” Gundy said. “Sometimes, we’ve been cautious if we don’t feel like we can execute certain things, if we feel like it’s gonna create negative plays.”
This season, fourth-down gambles have sometimes paid off for the Cowboys, but as Gundy pointed out, choosing to punt has also worked to their advantage at times. With the powerful leg of Tom Hutton, OSU has often pinned opponents close to their own end zones to start drives, and the Cowboys’ stout defense has been quick to move those rivals off the field.
If OSU reaches field-goal range, then that’s another decision. Although placekicker Tanner Brown had a couple of mishaps against Iowa State, he’s been a steady asset for the Cowboys recently.
In a rivalry game, you have to be gutsy sometimes. That’s the expectation. But if the Cowboys think they can benefit from putting the game in the hands of special teams and defense, then why not do it? Of course, everything is situational, making play-calling an unpredictable game – so it will be interesting to see how OSU approaches fourth-down decisions and how spectators react to those choices.
Untimed down: Will Warren Clay make an appearance?
I know, I know, the phrase “untimed down” might make fans feel sick to their stomachs, but this is a must-ask question.
Picture this: The stadium lights are bright at Boone Pickens Stadium. A sea of orange – with crimson scattered in the midst of it – fills the stands. It’s almost time for kickoff, and 4-year-old Cowboy superfan Warren Clay is standing at midfield yelling “O-S-U Cowboys.”
Clay, the younger brother of OSU defensive lineman Collin Clay, won over the Cowboy fanbase with his indescribably enthusiastic cheer when he was the Pistol Pete Partner of the Game. Since then, people on social media have indicated they would love to see Clay return to the field for Bedlam. Some even suggested the idea of Clay riding miniature horse BB onto the field.
OSU announced that former quarterback Josh Fields is the Orange Power MVP, so that role is out of the question for Clay, but he will probably be featured in some way. On Wednesday, OSU Cowboy Football tweeted, “Stay tuned for Warren’s entrance” with the cowboy emoji.
Although it’s unclear if BB has experience carrying a small child, the crowd in Boone Pickens Stadium would react with a potentially unprecedented level of hype if this were able to happen.
Regardless of BB’s role in the fanfare, Clay personifies the pep OSU needs for Bedlam. There’s no better time for him to lead a cheer.
Hallie Hart is a sports reporter for The Stillwater News Press. She can be contacted at hhart@stwnewspress.com. You can also follow her on Twitter @halliehart for updates on Oklahoma State football.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.