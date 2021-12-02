Four downs: Will the Cowboys leave Arlington as Big 12 champions?

Brock Martin has heard enough stories about Oklahoma State’s 2011 football season.
Martin, OSU’s starting edge rusher, can learn anything about that team from former defensive stars Richetti Jones and Jamie Blatnick, who are now members of the Cowboy football staff. But celebrating the past gets old after a while. The Cowboys are ready to give the program something new.
“To be honest, I tell Coach Jones and Coach Blatnick all the time, I’m tired of hearing about the 2011 team,” Martin said. “I’m trying to be the team that replaces that team; they get talked about all the time.”
This weekend, Martin and his teammates have the opportunity to match the defining achievement of that 2011 group: winning a Big 12 Conference title. To claim the trophy, the Cowboys have to defeat Baylor for the second time this season.
OSU’s top-10 tilt with the Bears is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. After reserving a place in the Big 12 Championship game, the No. 5 Cowboys realized they would have a rematch with Baylor or Oklahoma, but they didn’t know which team it would be until last Saturday.
To wrap up their regular season, the Cowboys cranked out a hard-fought 37-33 victory against then-10th-ranked Oklahoma, keeping the Sooners out of the title game.
College Football Playoff committee chair Gary Barta mentioned how the Bedlam matchup revealed the “character of (OSU) under pressure.” Next, the Cowboys have to stay composed in another high-stakes situation.
The championship game has implications greater than a Big 12 title. At No. 5 in the penultimate CFP poll, OSU is one spot away from a playoff berth, and a victory against the Bears could lift the Cowboys to No. 4.
With a different outcome, No. 9 Baylor could serve as a spoiler. A 27-24 victory against Texas Tech allowed the Bears to advance to the championship, and they could dethrone the Cowboys from their perch atop the conference, likely crushing their playoff hopes.
Will that happen, or will a victory give Martin his own championship stories that he can share with future Cowboys? Here are four factors that could determine how the matchup goes.
First down: How have both teams strengthened since early October?
OSU hasn’t faced an opponent twice in one season since 1908.
That year, Theodore Roosevelt was president, people communicated via telegraph and Wilbur Wright set a record for the longest airplane trip – which lasted almost two-and-a-half hours.
Yes, 113 years have passed since Oklahoma A&M had a rematch with Central State Normal School, which later became UCO.
This means the Cowboys are in a rare situation as they prepare for a sequel to their matchup against Baylor. Both teams have evolved since Oct. 2, when the Cowboys defeated the Bears 24-14 in Stillwater.
At that point, these conference opponents were in the top 25 of the AP poll. Since then, they have advanced to the top 10. The Cowboy defense has built on its strength and confidence, and the offense has found ways to rally back from slowdowns instead of letting its spark fizzle.
Meanwhile, Baylor’s defense has picked up steam. The Bears lead the conference with 12 interceptions, and their 32 sacks are tied with Iowa State for second place behind the Cowboys, who have 49.
The game film from October can help both sides, but there’s no denying that both teams have transformed into upgraded versions of themselves. Adapting to the other team’s changes is a key to winning the title.
Second down: Who will start at QBfor the Bears?
When the Cowboys scouted the Bears before their October matchup, they figured they would face junior quarterback Gerry Bohanon.
This time, they can’t be so sure.
Bohanon has been dealing with a right hamstring injury that kept him from playing against Texas Tech. Stephen Hawkins of the Associated Press reported that Baylor coach Dave Aranda said Bohanon would return to practice this week, but it’s unclear whether he will be available Saturday or miss the championship game.
If Bohanon isn’t ready to go, then OSU’s defense will likely match up against redshirt freshman Blake Shapen, who led the Bears to their narrow victory against the Red Raiders. Shapen had stepped in for Bohanon during the Kansas State game, when Bohanon made an early exit because of his injury.
Against Texas Tech, Shapen completed 20 of his 34 pass attempts for 254 yards and two touchdowns.
Bohanon has racked up 2,160 passing yards for 17 touchdowns, but OSU’s defense limited his effectiveness earlier this season, pressuring him during critical moments to rescue the Cowboys from their offensive mishaps.
Bohanon is familiar to the Cowboys, but they also have to spend time learning about Shapen’s tendencies. From TCU’s Chandler Morris to OU’s Caleb Williams, OSU has had success against young, talented quarterbacks, so this gritty defense should be able to handle Shapen, too.
Third down: Can the Cowboy defense continue making third-down stops in critical moments?
Speaking of gritty defense, the Cowboys have maintained their dominance on third downs.
In the third-down conversion percentage category, OSU leads all FBS defenses. The Cowboys have allowed opponents to convert only 43 of 174, or 24.7%, of their third downs into first downs. The next-closest defense is Wisconsin, which has a percentage of 26.6.
There’s no question that making third-down stops is a key facet of the Cowboys’ identity, but how are they so good at it? With inventive, bold defensive schemes courtesy of Broyles Award finalist Jim Knowles, multiple Cowboys regularly step up to keep opponents out of first-down territory.
There isn’t one guy carrying most of the weight. Instead, opponents have to be ready for anyone to create a disruptive play. Malcolm Rodriguez could wrap up a running back; Tyler Lacy could hurry a quarterback toward the sideline; freshman phenom Collin Oliver could crawl on the turf and knock a signal-caller off his feet.
In the Big 12 Championship Game, those stifling defensive plays matter more than ever. Third-down defense has carried the Cowboys this far – and it could lift them to a Big 12 title.
Fourth down: Who will hold the special teams advantage?
Throughout the season, coach Mike Gundy has emphasized the importance of special teams.
In the past, big special teams plays might have been overlooked, he said, but Big 12 football has changed. With stronger defenses, many games no longer revolve around high-scoring offenses, so one special teams touchdown could completely shift the momentum.
During Bedlam, the Cowboys were on a special teams rollercoaster.
Brennan Presley’s 100-yard kickoff return touchdown gave OSU a sudden spark. Later, the Cowboys began to spiral as Presley’s muffed punt led to a Sooner touchdown, but OSU had its own opportunity to recover a punt in the fourth quarter, ultimately taking the lead from OU.
In the championship game, any kickoff or punt could make a difference in the outcome. Field position could be a key factor, and both teams have returners who have shown their abilities to suddenly spurt ahead for long distances. For OSU, that person is Presley. For the Bears, it’s Trestan Ebner.
Baylor and OSU lead the conference for a reason. They have figured out how to put together solid games in all three phases – offense, defense and special teams. But who will do it better Saturday? In a high-stakes matchup between top-10 opponents, one fortunate moment – or one missed opportunity – could tell the story of the game for either side.
Hallie Hart is a sports reporter for The Stillwater News Press. She can be contacted at hhart@stwnewspress.com, or on Twitter @halliehart.
