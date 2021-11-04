Four downs: Will the Cowboys start November with a win at West Virginia?

As the Oklahoma State football team prepares for a matchup in Morgantown, coach Mike Gundy recognizes that West Virginia’s record might be a little misleading.
The Cowboys will face WVU at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, and from a wins and losses standpoint, OSU holds a significant advantage. After falling to Iowa State, the Cowboys have only one blemish on their record, while the Mountaineers have dropped three Big 12 Conference games along with their season opener at Maryland.
The numbers make it look like a mismatch between OSU and WVU, but how much better are the No. 11 Cowboys? Given WVU’s progression through this season, the Cowboys and Mountaineers might compete at a similar level Saturday. Gundy said WVU is possibly “the best 4-4 team in the country,” and the Mountaineers showed their fight during the past weekend, pulling out a 38-31 home victory against the opponent OSU couldn’t shake: the Cyclones.
After recovering from the Iowa State loss to wallop Kansas 55-3 on Homecoming weekend, the Cowboys are also cruising into November as a strengthened version of themselves. Sure, the Jayhawks aren’t known for creating adversity for their opponents, but OSU (7-1 overall, 4-1 Big 12 Conference) played its most cohesive game, maintaining defensive stability as well as pumping out offensive energy that led to a third-quarter touchdown for the first time this season.
The Cowboys are setting themselves up for a potential appearance in the Big 12 Championship game, and they debuted in the College Football Playoff poll at No. 11. They might be climbing higher than they have in recent years, but a team in the lower half of the conference – like the Mountaineers (4-4, 2-3) – could sneak up on the Cowboys if they aren’t careful. Here are four key factors that could influence the outcome in Morgantown.
First down: How will the defensive line hold up against West Virginia?
OSU has achieved success with relentless defense at the line of scrimmage.
The Cowboys are pressuring quarterbacks and chasing them toward the sidelines until they have to make hasty, off-target throws. They’re also holding strong against offensive linemen to stifle the run game of typically dynamic opponents such as Iowa State’s Breece Hall.
There’s no question that the Cowboys’ defensive linemen have created issues for every opponent, but how much chaos can they cause against WVU’s offense? Gundy offered high praise for the Mountaineers, saying they have “the best offensive line, at this point, in the league,” so OSU will have to deal with plenty of physicality up front.
Gundy also said WVU quarterback Jarret Doege has improved significantly since last season, and the statistics show his growth. This season, Doege has thrown for a conference-high 258.9 yards per game. That’s 29.8 yards more than ISU quarterback Brock Purdy’s average, and we saw how Purdy created a few cracks in OSU’s defense.
It’s critical for the Cowboys to get to Doege as soon as possible so they can prevent damage instead of trying to patch it up. With defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ signature blitzes, the Cowboys are capable of this.
OSU and K-State lead the Big 12 with 22 sacks each through eight games, and Cowboy freshman Collin Oliver has a team-high 4.5 sacks. This level of productivity should give the Cowboys the spark they need, but they have to be ready for WVU’s multifaceted offense.
Second down: How will the Cowboys’ offense continue to evolve with healthy receivers?
OSU’s receivers didn’t have luck on their side at the start of the season.
A slew of injuries limited a position group that should have been stacked with depth, keeping the offense from revealing its full potential. Now, the receiving corps’ health situation has finally turned in the right direction.
Ten Cowboys caught passes against Kansas, giving OSU’s quarterbacks a range of options and adding an exciting unpredictability factor to the offense. Freshmen Blaine Green, Bryson Green, Jaden Bray and John Paul Richardson contributed to the dominant victory, while Tay Martin and Brennan Presley maintained their roles as the Cowboys’ premier receivers.
Gundy said he usually has a sense of his team’s identity around mid-October, but could it be that OSU didn’t fully grow into its personality on offense until the last weekend of the month, when depth allowed the Cowboys to unlock a new level of their game?
As Big 12 standings and postseason predictions take shape, now is the time for OSU to keep elevating its offense. If the receivers stay healthy and the freshmen continue to earn reps, it could happen.
Third down: Will the Cowboys continue to avoid turnovers?
The Cowboys have cleaned up their game since Sanders threw three interceptions against Baylor.
Sanders decreased that number to one against Texas, and through the past two games, OSU has had no turnovers.
Although OSU has figured out how to play turnover-free games, the Mountaineers’ defense might pose some unfamiliar challenges. Gundy noted that WVU’s defensive schemes involve lots of movement and twists, so the Cowboys have to prepare for some new looks.
Clearly, the Cowboy defense knows how to end up with picks, so OSU has potential to win the turnover battle against WVU. It just depends on how well the Cowboys can handle the Mountaineers’ shape-shifting defense.
Fourth down: Will Kolby Harvell-Peel hold onto his lead in the interception contest?
Speaking of turnovers, there’s a friendly rivalry brewing between Cowboy safeties Kolby Harvell-Peel and Jason Taylor II, who are competing to see who can end the season with more interceptions.
They’re great friends. In the team room after OSU defeated Kansas, Harvell-Peel and Taylor walked onto the stage together, fielding questions from reporters as a comedic duo with witty remarks and fun banter. But there’s also a competitiveness factor, and it’s resulted in highlight plays for both safeties.
Taylor grabbed the first interception against Kansas, tying the contest with Harvell-Peel at two picks each, but Harvell-Peel responded quickly. He picked off KU quarterback Jason Bean to reach a team-high three interceptions this season.
With four regular-season games and the postseason left, Taylor has plenty of time to take the lead. Don’t expect Harvell-Peel to back down easily, though.
“He’s going to have his fair share of chances,” Harvell-Peel said. “...I gotta stay on my Ps and Qs or he’s going to catch me.”
Hallie Hart is a sports reporter for The Stillwater News Press. She can be contacted at hhart@stwnewspress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.