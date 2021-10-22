Samiah Phiri kept her eyes on the soccer ball as she stood in the penalty box, waiting with an open path to the right side of the net.
She watched as the ball blasted off Oklahoma State senior Grace Yochum’s foot. OU goalkeeper Une Hebnes Georgsen dove onto the pitch and made a save, but the ball rolled away from her. With Georgsen on the ground, Phiri had the perfect opportunity to break the tie in second overtime.
She dashed into the six-yard box, and one swift kick sent her shot out of Georgsen’s reach and into the net.
“As soon as the goalie tipped it out and she didn’t catch the ball, I followed it and hoped to God that I tipped it in,” Phiri said.
Phiri, a freshman forward, scored the golden goal to give the Cowgirls a 3-2 victory against the Sooners on Thursday night at Neal Patterson Stadium. OSU won its second Bedlam match of the season, improving its series record to 30-9-4.
As OSU coach Colin Carmichael expected, the Bedlam sequel was more challenging than the Cowgirls’ 2-0 early-season victory against OU in Norman.
OSU (8-5-2 overall, 3-2-1 Big 12) jumped to a 2-0 lead but lost it after halftime, entering the first overtime tied at 2 with the Sooners. While the second overtime progressed, it looked as if the suspense of this match might fizzle out with a draw.
Then Phiri netted her goal in the 106th minute. Her teammates swarmed in celebration, starting with junior forward Olyvia Dowell, who gave her “the biggest hug ever,” Phiri said.
Phiri’s goal was her second of the season, and she had been building toward this big moment against the Sooners (6-10-1, 2-5-0). Earlier in the week, Carmichael talked about the ways he noticed her improving, not only from a skill standpoint but also in terms of effort and enthusiasm.
During Bedlam, she maintained the starting spot she had earned against Kansas State, but she wasn’t on the pitch for the entirety of the match. Carmichael benched Phiri and gave junior Megan Haines playing time during the second period.
Haines provided the Cowgirls with a boost, rebounding Yochum’s header attempt to extend OSU’s lead to 2-0 in the 53rd minute. Then Phiri returned for second overtime with determination to create her own difference-making play.
“I was actually rested,” Phiri said. “(Carmichael) rested me a little bit, so I went in and busted my butt the last 10 minutes.”
She wasn’t the only freshman who made a significant impact. Goalkeeper Evie Vitali recorded a career-best 11 saves, surpassing her previous high of six that she had against Texas Tech.
OU’s Jasmine Richards was able to spoil the shutout in the second period, sending two goals flying past Vitali to tie the match, but Vitali bounced back to make sure the outcome didn’t fall in the Sooners’ favor. In the first overtime, Vitali reached up to bat Bri Amos’ shot toward the top post, preventing it from falling into the net.
“The one she tipped onto the bar saved the game,” Carmichael said. “Evie’s really playing great, and I don’t think either goal was her fault. For her to step up after giving up two, as a freshman, it would probably be easy to sort of crumble at that point, but she kept fighting and made a couple big plays after that.”
After the wild double-overtime finish in the last regular-season match at Neal Patterson Stadium, the Cowgirls recognized super seniors Gabriella Coleman, Hannah Webb, Charmé Morgan and Kim Rodriguez, as well as true seniors Grace Yochum, Emma Ledbetter and Ally Jackson. Yochum played a major role in the victory, scoring OSU’s first goal and adding two assists.
Next, the Cowgirls face Texas at 1 p.m. Sunday on the road before ending their schedule at West Virginia. Yochum said she hasn’t decided if this is the end of her OSU career or if she will stay for a fifth year, but either way, this Bedlam match summarized her time as a Cowgirl – from the tough moments in the second period to the happy ending Phiri’s goal provided.
“All four years in one game is what I would say,” Yochum said. “The emotion, it was hard, it wasn’t easy, but it was fun. And at the end of the day, we got the job done, and I think for the most part, we’ve done that throughout my career.”
Follow News Press sports reporter Hallie Hart on Twitter @halliehart for updates on Oklahoma State athletics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.