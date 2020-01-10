Freshman Watson enters transfer portal

Oklahoma State men’s basketball freshman Marcus Watson, who hasn’t played a game for the Cowboys, has entered the transfer portal Friday.
It was first reported by Evan Daniels of 247Sports, and later confirmed by numerous local news sources.
The 6-foot-6 guard from Buford, Georgia, was expected to make an immediate impact on this year’s team. However, an emergency protective order was filed against Watson on Oct. 21, and he was suspended from the team and has been since.
The female who filed against Watson did so as a “victim of rape.” Watson hasn’t been convicted of any criminal charges, but a hearing is set for next Friday.
Watson was listed at the nation’s No. 45 player by 247Sports. He was the highest-rated recruit in the Cowboys’ Class of 2019.
OSU coach Mike Boynton said there was no update on Watson’s status last week. Then came Friday’s news that Watson is leaving the program.
