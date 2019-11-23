If you look up “chill’ in the dictionary, you might find a picture of Dylan Galloway.
To say Galloway is very relaxed or easygoing might be an understatement. After all, his high school nickname was “Big Sleepy.”
However, it also might be surprising that the young man, who is so laid back, plays one of the most grueling positions on a football field. Yet, his demeanor and attitude have remained the same.
“I’m pretty laid back and I’ve always been pretty laid back, so I don’t try to worry about things too much,” Galloway said. “I just put my head down and work.”
The 6-foot-5, 297-pound redshirt junior offensive lineman earned his nickname from one of his high school coaches. Galloway said the nickname stuck.
And, it doesn’t sound like it’s going away any time soon. “Big Sleepy” is here to stay for the Coppell, Texas, native.
“I’ve had that nickname since my freshman year of high school,” Galloway said. “My O-line coach used to call me that all the time. He always said I look sleepy, so he used to call me that.”
“Big Sleepy” has been a starter when healthy this season. However, injuries have continually set him back.
But the potential is there for Galloway to be a tremendous talent, according to OSU coach Mike Gundy.
“He’s a really unique young man. His nickname is ‘Big Sleepy’ because he always looks like he’s asleep,” Gundy said. “It’s interesting that he always plays better than you think he’s going to play every game. I think he came back at Iowa State after his injury.
“We were concerned for him because he hadn’t practiced that week. He got in and played better in that game than he had in any game. He is a very talented young man. He hasn’t even scratched the surface of how far he can go, based on his talent level.”
After redshirting his first season on campus in 2016, Galloway played in every game as a redshirt freshman in 2017. He was primarily used for blocking on special teams, but played with the offense late in the season.
A year later, Galloway saw even more action with the Cowboys’ offense, playing in several Big 12 Conference games. During Week 9 against Baylor, he was thrust into the starting role, where he remained for the rest of 2018 campaign.
“That’s always been our mentality here is if someone goes down, next man up,” Galloway said. “That’s why everyone works as hard as they do. Everyone comes out here and works, so they can be ready if their name is called upon.
“That’s what happened to me against Texas last year. When we had someone go down, I had to step up and I worked all year to be ready.”
With Galloway in the lineup, OSU averaged 37 points and more than 500 yards of offense per game last year.
He began this season as the starting left tackle, which he battled redshirt freshman Bryce Bray for during the preseason. But, once again, an injury has slowed his season.
Yet, that hasn’t changed his outlook or attitude, when many other athletes would admit to becoming frustrated having to overcome another injury.
“I just keep my head up,” Galloway said. “I think about getting back and getting better. I don’t try to hang my head about things like that.
“… I’ve never been too upright about my whole life or anything. I’ve just been trying to go with the flow.”
Where does that laid back attitude come from? Maybe his mother or father?
That will likely remain a mystery. And might not be either.
“I’m not sure,” Galloway said. “Maybe, it’s just who I am.”
As far as his health, according to Galloway, he feels good. He’s also confident in his performance when healthy.
He will be needed this week when OSU travels to West Virginia, which knocked off Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas, last week.
“I’m feeling good right now. I’m rehabbing back,” Galloway said. “I feel stronger than since I can remember. It’s the longest I’ve been without a shoulder injury, so I feel like my strength is up. My ankle is getting better, so I feel good.
“… I feel like I’m playing good right now. There are always things I can improve on, but I’m pretty happy with where I am. There is a lot of room for improvement.”
When it comes to improvement, Galloway believes the weight room has helped him the most during his time in Stillwater.
“I’ve gotten a lot stronger since I’ve been healthy again,” Galloway said. “I also think I’ve been run blocking a lot better the past couple of weeks. I’ve had the attitude of trying to finish and drive people off the ball.”
It’s helped him get stronger and block for the nations’ leading rusher in redshirt sophomore Chuba Hubbard. That’s one of Galloway’s greatest joys.
“I’m just trying to do my best, trying to drive people off the ball,” Galloway said. “I’m trying to get Chuba going. That’s really been motivating me this year is to see Chuba have such a great season. I’m trying to help him do as good as he can.”
