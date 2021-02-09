Dakota Geer has bounced around the upper weight classes since joining the Oklahoma State wrestling program after transferring from Edinboro in 2018.
Geer has been asked each year in Stillwater to make a weight change for the good of the Cowboy lineup.
And after shifting around for the sake of the team, he feels he is finally back in the spot that suits him best as Oklahoma State’s starter at 184 pounds.
“I’ve always thought that 84 is my weight,” Geer said prior to the season. “I just feel better there. Down there, I feel bigger.”
The constant fluctuation started his first year with the program, when he started at 184 pounds – the same weight he wrestled at Edinboro where he earned the No. 14 seed as a true freshman in 2016-17 – but injuries in the lineup forced him to move up to 197 for the better part of the season.
But he didn’t bulk up that much when wrestling up in 2018-19, because he was shifted back down to 184 in time for the postseason when Preston Weigel returned from injury – to finish third at 197 in the NCAA championships.
Despite a lack of work at 184 that season – including a month away from competition to get all the way back down to weight – he earned a spot in the NCAA tournament with a third-place finish at the Big 12 Conference tournament. And the opportunity was all he needed. He knocked off highly-seeded wrestlers – the No. 2 and 3 seeds – to earn All-American honors with a seventh-place finish.
He was originally expected to remain at 184 pounds heading into last season – even wrestling the UCO Open prior to the dual season at the weight – but was bumped up to 197 again, which allowed freshman Anthony Montalvo to fill that 184 spot, where he finished third at the Big 12 tournament and earned National Wrestling Coaches Association second-team All-American accolades.
“Being in the middle of the season, it’s hard to get your weight up to 97 where you can cut down and actually feel big at 197,” Geer said. “So I was kind of small that whole year.”
He earned a third bid to the NCAA tournament with a third-place finish at the Big 12 championships – after being seeded No. 5 – and earned NWCA Honorable Mention All-American honors after the NCAA was canceled due to COVID-19.
“He should have been at 84 last year, but we needed him at 97 because we were in a bit of a jam with what we had,” Cowboy coach John Smith said prior to the season. “It’s a big commitment for him, but he just looks good at 84. … He’s in a position to be a top five guy in the nation.”
And so began another offseason of preparing for a weight change.
Geer returned to his regimen of trying to make weight at 184 pounds to free up 197 pounds for freshman A.J. Ferrari, the top-ranked wrestler pound-for-pound in his high school class.
“I had the whole summer to kind of watch my weight and make sure I’m close to 84,” Geer said. “So this year, I make 84, I think, the easiest for the wrestle-offs than I ever have.
“That’s one of the benefits of just having all that practice time is that you can watch your weight and focus on your weight.”
The Cowboy senior is considered a fringe All-American candidate by the rankings after a month of competition.
Geer is ranked No. 9 at 184 pounds by InterMat Wrestling, with the top eight finishers at the NCAA tournament earning the All-American honors each year.
He holds an 8-1 record during the dual season – with his only loss coming in a sudden victory period against Northern Iowa’s Parker Keckeisen, a redshirt freshman who is undefeated and vaulted to No. 7 in the rankings the past few weeks.
“I think one of my big flaws at 97 was just that usually my gas tank at 84, I usually can keep going longer than the other guy, and I think at 97 they were just too much bigger than me and I was tiring myself out,” Geer said. “So I think being at 97 and dealing with that issue, I think being back at 84, I will be able to just move better at the weight and move them better than spending a whole year trying to move 97 pounders.”
