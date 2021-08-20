Gundy discusses health of players as season nears

With Oklahoma State football just two weeks away from opening its season against Missouri State inside Boone Pickens Stadium, Cowboy coach Mike Gundy had an update on injuries sustained during the fall camp – or those still returning from late-season issues.
Apparently wide receiver Braydon Johnson has been sidelined for an unknown period of time, with Gundy saying Thursday that Johnson was expected to be practicing the following day but how they “kind of know what we get from him” already.
Most of the injuries Gundy spoke about came among players banging around down in the trenches on both the offensive and defensive line.
“Collin Clay has got a little bit of a meniscus or twist, whatever, in his knee. He might be out a week or so,” Gundy said. “Trace Ford has been working his way back into practice. Tyrese Williams had a little two-day injury, but for the most part, we’re doing really well.
“We’ve been fortunate. We just need to keep pressing on and stay the course.”
Brock Martin, one of those defensive linemen who was dealing with nagging injuries late in the 2020 campaign, was among the Cowboys who didn’t work much during the spring in an attempt to get healthy.
The veteran defensive end from Oologah said Thursday he now feels the best he’s been since moving to Stillwater.
“It’s the best I’ve felt since I’ve gotten here, honestly. I’ve been taking care of my body a lot better – eating right, drinking water, just getting my sleep at night, you know all the important things,” Martin said. “It’s really become a priority for me this year.”
While the Cowboys are working to stay healthy on the field, Gundy stressed once again this week of trying to stay healthy away from the gridiron among a surge in the COVID-19 Delta variant as OSU students returned to classes this week.
“I’ve had two serious discussions with them about the students back on campus now. And we know that the virus is present, it’s around, it’s everywhere,” Gundy said. “Last year we felt like they did a really good job of reducing their social interaction, which is extremely difficult at their age. And I shared with them, I think they’re gonna have to do it again.”
Some Oklahoma State athletes are taking a more simple approach to avoid having to interact with students.
While OSU hasn’t set up for students to have the option to do traditional in-person courses via Zoom as the university did last year, there are still courses that are traditionally online that athletes have usually taken advantage of – and even more so now in the current climate.
“I’ve taken all online this semester, so I’ve kind of taken that route,” offensive lineman Jake Springfield said. “COVID is still a real thing. We’re all trying to be as critical as possible, trying to push everyone to get vaccinated and just wear a mask and be safe.”
