There has been no announcement of any kind from Chuba Hubbard on what his future holds, but his head coach seems to have a feel for it.
When asked during the coaches teleconference for the Texas Bowl on Sunday, Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy was asked if he thought Hubbard will be playing in the bowl – a year after OSU’s top running back skipped the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft.
“Yes. I mean, I haven't talked to him about it, but I would expect him to play in this game,” Gundy said. “Be playing next year, too. How's that?”
Gundy may have been facetious in what he expects for next year, as Hubbard continues to climb in the eyes of NFL Draft analysts.
Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller recently put Hubbard in his top 50 prospects this week – ranking in at 47th overall, and the fifth-best running back in the draft class.
WalterFootball.com projects Hubbard going in the middle of the second round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
“Well, I think he has all the things. He has great balance, body control, explosive, great pad level, has the ability to make you miss and hit home runs and he can catch a football,” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said in the bowl teleconference. “… He's going to be a tremendous challenge and they know how to use him and utilize him and get him in space and do the right things.”
While there is no official word yet on the future for Hubbard, Oklahoma State does know it won’t have to face one of Texas A&M’s best players in Houston
Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike declared for the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday via Twitter, and announced he would skip the bowl game against the Cowboys to start his draft preparations. Madubuike led A&M in sacks with 5.5 on the year, as well as quarterback hurries with seven. He is considered the seventh-best defensive tackle prospect in Mel Kiper Jr.’s position rankings for the upcoming draft.
Gundy sees Sanders returning soon
There is a chance Oklahoma State could return redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders to the backfield for the bowl game.
Gundy confirmed the timeline for Sanders’ rehab from a thumb injury that sidelined him for the final two regular season games, and it lines up for a possible return against Texas A&M.
“There's nothing to hide. I mean, everybody knows that he's coming off of an injury; that he'll be released in I guess about 10 days,” Gundy said Sunday. “… His follow-up is either on the 16th or 17th. So he would miss half of our bowl prep, but there's a chance that they would release him 100 percent, sometime around the 16th or 17th. We're not for sure.”
Utilizing bowl practices
As has become an annual occurrence for Oklahoma State, its bowl practices haven’t necessarily focused on bowl preparations.
The Cowboys returned to practice last week – before their official bowl destination was announced – and it has been a time for the coaching staff to start working on the future of the program, instead of the now.
“Working all the young guys. The veteran guys are getting individual work,” Gundy said.” The young guys are getting a lot of team work. Players that were redshirting and didn't get on the game field as much got a lot of quality work the last three days. Obviously we didn't have any bowl prep because we didn't know who we were playing.”
With this week being finals for Oklahoma State, the team was not expected to return to the practice field Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.