Gundy foresees a running back carousel for Cowboys this season

ARLINGTON, Texas – Oklahoma State has used a bell cow in the backfield for the past four seasons with NFL talents Justice Hill and Chuba Hubbard.
But going into this season, with a group of tailbacks who have limited experience – though successful in those instances – Cowboy football coach Mike Gundy expects there to be an expansive use of backs behind quarterback Spencer Sanders.
Oklahoma State returns three running backs who carried the ball at least 40 times last season, and added a graduate transfer in Jaylen Warren who ran the ball 150 times in just over a year at Utah State.
“It's interesting, for the first time in a while, we really feel like we have four or five players that we could hand the ball to and we're very comfortable with them in the game,” Gundy said at the Big 12 Football Media Days on Thursday. “… So now we have four or five guys that will get quality reps in August. And I'm excited because that position takes a lot of abuse physically. That's the one position where you can get really beat up. And we can take some of that off those guys.
“Hopefully, we're not handing it to one guy 18 or 20 times a game. Hopefully, we're letting four guys carry it 10 or 12 times a game. Should be beneficial for them, their future and our football team.”
Despite injuries to Hubbard and backup LD Brown last season, the Cowboys still managed to average 188 yards rushing – which was also boosted by Sanders averaging 27 yards on his feet.
Brown is likely to get the opportunity to start at the position with his experience the past two seasons backing up Hubbard – averaging 5.5 yards per carry over his 122 rush attempts.
Dezmon Jackson and Dominic Richardson proved their place in the backfield when asked to fill in for Hubbard and Brown last season.
In fact, Jackson finished with more rushing yards than Brown – in part to playing in two more games than Brown – to establish himself as an option for the Cowboys.
He had rushed for 91 yards in the third game of the season against Kansas before getting put back on the shelf for the better part of the season. However, he was thrust into the starting role against Texas Tech, where he went off for 235 yards on 36 carries – three of them going for touchdowns – and followed it with 118 yards on 29 carries against TCU.
After Jackson got banged up in the regular season finale against Baylor, Richardson took to the field and rushed the ball 169 yards with three scores.
“LD was fantastic. Dez would come in and make plays. Then we'd put a freshman in and he made plays for us,” Gundy said.
And all the numbers for Oklahoma State’s tailbacks came with a banged up offensive line, which was constantly shifting players along the line to fill for injuries – or eventually the complete departure from the program by recent NFL draft pick – tackle Teven Jenkins.
But the success of the running game, and the offense as a whole, could go in hand with the depth created at the position due to younger players being forced onto the field – as long as there isn’t another rash of injuries to decimate the line once again.
“It's really somewhat unfair that a couple of those guys were even out there. They didn't have any experience. Their bodies weren't developed. They weren't strong enough,” Gundy said.
“And all of the butt whippings they took should help them this year. We've had a couple of adjustments. We're already better just by depth chart. We're already better.”
