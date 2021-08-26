Gundy sees development in starting quarterback Spencer Sanders

Mike Gundy has said many times while working with young quarterbacks at Oklahoma State that it takes a few years of starting experience before the athlete truly grasps the concepts of college football.
And with 20 games now under his belt, Spencer Sanders is approaching that level for the Cowboys.
And according to his head coach, the Denton, Texas, product has already shown signs of doing just that this offseason.
“We’ve been very impressed and excited about Spencer’s development. My personal opinion is last year the spring ball that he missed and summer conditioning because of COVID set him back,” Gundy said. “And I feel like in the two months that we watched him over spring ball, he’s developed more than he has in two years.
“So, we’ll find out once the season starts. There’s never been a question with his toughness, his commitment and his competitive nature.”
His competitive nature is something Gundy has worked to harness over the past few years.
At times in the past, Sanders would turn his passion to compete into compounding mistakes – driven by trying make up for a previous mistake, only leading to another. That was most evident in his first season as the starting signal caller when he turned the ball over five times in a loss at Texas Tech.
But it’s finding that balance between making a play to help the team vs. making a play that hurts the team.
“He makes plays out here,” Gundy said. “The defense makes plays against him, too, which is good. So I just feel like he’s in a good spot. Is he gonna make mistakes? Sure he is. Sometimes, will he fire one to the wrong team? Sure he will, just like Mason (Rudolph) did.”
Perhaps the development heading into the 2021 season has to do with the stability he finally has around him.
This was the first offseason since Sanders arrived in Stillwater in which the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach was the same as the year prior.
He had gone through so much turnover with his coaches, he joked about learning three different techniques for footwork.
But now, he got to spend a spring and offseason with the same QB coach in Tim Rattay and OC in Kasey Dunn.
“That’s a big help,” Sanders said. “… It kind of fits with timing, with anticipation.”
And he gave much of the credit to his development this offseason to Rattay, a former college and NFL quarterback – spending seven years in the NFL and a few more in United Football League – who was the quarterbacks coach for the Washington Football Team for a season before joining Gundy’s staff.
“I would say operating the offense and decision making (is his biggest development). I’ve came a long way with Coach Rattay this offseason,” Sanders said. “I’m a firm believer in that too. He’s helped me progress phenomenally and I can’t do nothing but thank him. We’re gonna see, and I’m excited for the season.”
If the development shows itself on the field, it should be an exciting time for the fans, too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.