Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy will take time away from preparations for the upcoming Kansas State game to help celebrate the life of the man who Gundy’s football program owes a lot of debt.
Gundy is expected to give a speech during Wednesday’s ceremony paying tribute to the late T. Boone Pickens, who recently passed away at 91. The event will be held in Gallagher-Iba Arena, next door to Boone Pickens Stadium, at 3 p.m.
“Our hope is a celebration of a guy that lived an unbelievable life,” Gundy said Monday. “It should be celebrated for a lot of things involved.”
While Gundy – along with expected speakers, OSU President Burns Hargis, OSU Athletic Director Mike Holder and OSU benefactor Anne Greenwood – speak on the impact of Pickens at Oklahoma State, the Cowboy football program will still continue preparing for the first game in BPS since Pickens’ passing across the street at the Sherman Smith Center.
“Our guys are very, very limited with what they’re doing,” Gundy said. “… They’re in a very limited window for practice, so they’ll work, the coaches will work and I’ll come over.
“The truth of the matter is, with Mr. Pickens, I think that he would appreciate me being there and then he would say, ‘You need to go to work.’ Because that’s what he did all of his life.”
The football team has worn a tribute sticker of “Boone” on the back of their helmets for the two games its played since Pickens’ passing.
At Saturday’s game in Austin, Texas, the University of Texas held a moment of silence prior to the game in memory of Pickens.
“Chris (Del Conte) is a first-class guy, so I’m sure he was behind that,” Gundy said of Texas’ athletic director.
Oklahoma State is planning to recognize the man who donated $165 million toward renovating the old football stadium, which was rededicated 10 years ago. Details of those events planned for Saturday had not yet been finalized.
Offensive line regrouping
After the Oklahoma State offensive line was pushed around by Texas’ front line Saturday, the Cowboys have been working to get back to more stable position – similar to how it had performed in the first three games of the season.
The group of linemen, which features four upperclassmen and a redshirt freshman in the starting rotation, have taken the criticism of Oklahoma State’s offense struggling in the red zone or in short yardage situations to heart.
“We need to finish our blocks more, it was just simple mistakes we were doing,” redshirt senior left guard Marcus Keyes said Tuesday. “… We just didn’t execute that well. It hurt a little bit.”
The offense isn’t going to have to wait long to test if they’ve improved from the loss to the Longhorns.
The visiting Kansas State defense has allowed 137.3 rushing yards per game and just 118.67 yards passing per contest. It has given up just five touchdowns on the season – four of them on the ground.
“They’ve got a hard-working defensive front, they’re tough and come off the block real well,” Keyes said of the Wildcats. “I feel they are more aggressive than Texas, so we’ve got to be ready for that.”
While a lot of the pressure was pointed at the offensive line giving ground to the Longhorns, Cowboy running back Chuba Hubbard – who still leads the country in rushing yards with 642 – is taking some of the blame from a game in which he averaged just 3.3 yards per carry with his longest run going for 13 yards.
“You’re always going to make mistakes in a game, but I made a lot,” Hubbard said Tuesday. “I wish I could have played a lot better. I’m not happy with how it went, and how I performed.”
Woods happy to get involved
There was a lot of expectation for Cowboy Back Jelani Woods throughout the fall camp that this could be his breakout year.
While he’s still looking to break out in the passing game, he did the next best thing – as he caught his first target of the season against Texas. Woods was targeted four times in the contest, hauling in two catches for 22 yards – with his other two targets being a high pass by Spencer Sanders that resulted in an interception, and a shovel attempt by placeholder Jake McClure on a fake field goal.
“It was really good (to get involved in the passing game),” Woods said. “It was about the best feeling I’ve ever had. But I know there’s potentially more coming, so I was on cloud nine.”
He was hoping for a little success on the fake field goal attempt, which came at a time when the Cowboys were trailing 29-23 with 14 minutes in the game.
“We’d been working on it quite a bit, it just didn’t work to our favor,” Woods said. “I wanted to make sure I could make a play, not matter the outcome.”
Though he hadn’t been a part of the passing game until Saturday, he was still getting significant playing time for the Pokes.
The 6-foot-7, 265-pound Georgia native has been used heavily as a blocker along the offensive line in the both the passing and running game for the Oklahoma State offense.
“I feel like it’s been pretty good, so far,” Woods said. “There’s always room for improvement.”
Follow News Press sports editor Jason Elmquist on Twitter @jelmquistSW for updates on Oklahoma State football.
