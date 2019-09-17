Tulsa found a new game plan to try to stop the country’s leading receiver on Saturday – tackle Tylan Wallace before he can catch it.
“He gets grabbed, pulled, yanked, pushed and sometimes on a guy like him – we used to see it with other guys we’ve had – and sometimes they only call so many of them, and some times they say, ‘I can’t keep calling this,’” Cowboy coach Mike Gundy said after Saturday’s game. “So it’s hard on him. But we expect him to make every play every time, but it’s not possible.”
Perhaps it’s a good idea, considering when he was afforded the opportunity to make a play on the ball he turned one into a 90-yard touchdown.
With the help of that lengthy score – in which he won a one-on-one matchup, which he didn’t see much of throughout the game – the Oklahoma State junior receiver surpassed 100 yard receiving with five catches for 118. But Gundy sees it in a slightly different light.
In total, Tulsa was flagged three times for defensive pass interference while trying to cover Wallace – and those were the times the officials felt the constant hand-checking was egregious enough – amassing 45 yards in penalties.
“He had five catches for 118 yards, and had I think (three) penalties?,” Gundy said. “My math’s average, but there’s (163) yards, so really he has (eight) catches for (163) yards.”
The first two instances Wallace drew a flag came on scoring drives in the first and second quarters for the Cowboys.
The first came on a second-and-7 that moved the ball to the Tulsa 30-yard line – with Chuba Hubbard scoring on the very next play. The second came on the first play of a drive that started on Tulsa’s side of the field, and put the ball at the 27 – and after falling to get another first down, the Cowboys sent out Matt Ammendola to kick a 39-yard field goal.
Despite the constant hand-checking, Wallace stayed mentally in the game, which proved important in the third quarter.
When he finally got his chance to make that big play – and with a Tulsa defender yet again trying to disrupt him before the ball arrived – Wallace went over the top of the defender to haul in the pass and go 90 yards for a score.
“We knew coming into the game that they were going to be grabbing and things like that,” Wallace said. “We knew that was going to happen, so we can’t go out there and complain about. We had to go out there and play football, so had to fight through it and keep playing.”
Despite defenses taking an approach of giving up 15 yards in penalties rather than much bigger plays from the junior from Fort Worth, Wallace is still leading the FBS in receiving yards with 390, as well as a handful of other receiving statistics.
Through three games, he leads the nation in receiving yards per game (130), yards after catch (265) and plays of 60 yards or more (three). He is also tied for the lead in the country in receiving touchdowns (6).
And while this week’s opponent may present a tougher challenge with the talent Texas has in the secondary, they couldn’t do much to contain him last season at Boone Pickens Stadium. Last year’s Texas game saw Wallace’s most productive performance with 10 catches (tied a career high) for 222 yards (a career high) with his first career multi-touchdown game with two – which was his first of three games down the stretch last season with two touchdowns.
