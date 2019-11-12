Henry hungry to face Les Miles

Born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, it was a dream come true for Kevin Henry when then-LSU coach Les Miles offered the linebacker a scholarship to play for the Bayou Bengals.
“He had actually offered me a scholarship when I was in high school, and actually had committed there,” the Oklahoma State redshirt senior said. “He was the one to call me to let me know he was offering me.”
But Henry’s path was diverted from his hometown team to Oklahoma State late in the recruiting process.
Now, Henry will get a chance to face the college football coach he once cheered for while growing up in the shadows of Death Valley when Miles comes to Stillwater this week as coach of the University of Kansas.
“It’s going to be weird knowing that I grew up knowing he was at LSU and that he was the one who recruited me to LSU,” Henry said. “It’s just going to be weird seeing him in that KU hat.”
Henry has been plagued by injuries throughout his time at Oklahoma State, missing the 2017 campaign after a season-ending injury in the season opener.
However, he did get some good news in his preparation of taking on the coach of his childhood football program.
During OSU’s open week, it was announced Henry was granted a sixth year of eligibility – for having missed that 2017 season due to injury.
“My family was so excited,” said Henry, who has already graduated with a bachelor's degree. “They want to see me reach the full potential that I have, and they want to see me keep playing football.”
Stoner fitting into Z receiver role
Oklahoma State redshirt junior only had a couple of days to prepare when he was thrust into the top receiver role following Tylan Wallace’s season-ending injury.
With the limited time, he still fit right in with three catches – two of which went for touchdowns – and a team-high 93 yards.
So what might the Jenks product be able to do as an encore with two weeks to prepare for the role thrust upon him?
“The more you do it, the more comfortable you'll become,” Stoner said. “I've had more and more reps at it and that helps a lot every day going out there and working. Especially with Coach (Kasey) Dunn as your coach, he's gonna make sure that you're ready to go.”
Gundy hires new recruiting director
After nearly half of the season without a director of recruiting, OSU finally has a replacement for Patsy Armstrong – who was promoted to assistant athletic director/basketball operations for Cowgirl basketball after one year as the football program’s recruiting point person.
Gundy announced Monday former Cowboy linebackers coach Todd Bradford will be taking over in the recruiting department.
“We hired Todd Bradford as the director of recruiting. He's on the job as of today,” Gundy said. “Todd had been here before and left here when Larry Fedora left to be the defensive coordinator at Southern Mississippi. He bounced around a few places; he was out one year with some private business. We brought him back in recruiting and he's on board with us.”
Bradford was on Gundy’s staff from 2005-07, and has held coaching positions at Wisconsin, BYU, Maryland and Kansas – among other stops – in a 28-year career at the college level.
Bradford was a recruiting coordinator in his first two college jobs with Southern Utah and New Hampshire. His last coaching stop was a three-stint as the linebackers coach for Kansas from 2016-18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.