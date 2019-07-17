Holliday reveals another coach could be added to OSU baseball staff

Oklahoma State baseball recently announced a change within the coaching staff, but more is coming down the pike.
Former Cowboy and current coach Josh Holliday, who is entering his eighth year at the helm, said another key hire will be announced soon during an exclusive interview with the Stillwater News Press last week.
Holliday said volunteer assistant coach Victor Romero will be moving into a new position on his staff inside the the office to help run the program. That leaves an opening, which should be filled soon.
“His spot on the coaching staff will be filled by somebody very prominent that people will recognize instantly,” Holliday said. “That will be a big deal.”
The Cowboys’ coach wouldn’t disclose the name of the soon-to-be coach, but gave a hint for those interested.
“Not necessarily,” Holliday said when asked if it was a former Cowboy. “But a very former Stillwater person, let’s put it that way. You can do the math.”
This news comes on the heels of last week’s news that former assistant coach Marty Lees is returning to OSU, replacing James Vilade as the assistant coach/recruiting coordinator.
“I think, as you look at our staff moving forward, what Marty brings is important,” Holliday said. “There’s another major staff hire coming quite soon that’s really going to finish our staff and give us a tremendous look. With the hiring or appointment of another coach in the near future, and a restructuring internally with our office staff, we’re going to have, in my opinion, the best coaching staff in college baseball.
“Those changes will be ready to announce no later than Aug. 1. We’re going to go into the school year very much prepared and well-rounded in a way that will allow Cowboy baseball to take the next step.”
Lees spent time on Holliday’s staff from 2013-15 before becoming the head coach at Washington State the past four years. During Lees’ three years at OSU, the Cowboys advanced to an NCAA Regional every season, won the program’s first Big 12 Conference regular season title and advanced to an NCAA Super Regional.
He also helped the Cowboys sign back-to-back top-five nationally recruiting classes. Lees also coached 13 OSU infielders to All-Big 12 honors and improved the team’s fielding percentage every year.
“First of all, he brings familiarity with the program, having been here for three years,” Holliday said. “He has immediate relationships with the people inside the program, which is nice. We know one another. His working with myself and (Pitching) Coach (Rob) Walton is excellent. He has an appreciation for this program of where it’s been and where it’s headed. He has tremendous enthusiasm and passion to get back here and help us take the next step.
“I think when it comes to the on-field portion, nobody has done a better job of developing infielders than Marty has during his career. He has a great feel for the defensive side of the ball, and has also has a very strong knowledge of team offense and elements of building a dynamic offense. He really does a great job with the base running piece and bunting piece, and some of the other key pieces of one-run baseball that we know are important to win late in the season.”
Lees’ return to OSU could also possibly bring the return of the OSU Baseball Batboys account on Twitter. It was created in 2015 when Holliday’s son, Brady, and Lees’ son, Jacob, were batboys for the program.
They were 6 and 9 years old, respectively, at the time. Fast forward more than four years later, they are back together, with their fathers. Only next year, they’ll be inside the O’Brate Stadium dugouts, instead of Allie P. Reynolds Stadium, where they became friends.
“The bat boys are getting a little older on us, but I still think they’re going to be around,” Holliday said. “The family part is fun. He has a great family. It just allows us to do what we love to where we can include our families and we never have to feel like we’re missing something because our families can’t participate. They’re welcome to participate in everything we do.”
