Mike Holder has devoted the past 55 years to Oklahoma State athletics in some form.
First arriving in Stillwater in 1966 as a member of the Cowboy golf program – which he would take over from legendary coach Labron Harris in 1973 – Holder will step down this week after 16 years running the athletic department of his alma mater.
Though he has held the title of athletic director since 2005, those who work with him daily within the athletic department still referred to him as “Coach Holder” – appropriate since he did win eight NCAA team championships while head coach of the golf program.
“Whether he’s coaching coaches or student-athletes, he never changed roles,” said Alan Bratton, current OSU men’s golf coach who played for Holder at OSU in the mid-90s. “… He’s been a father-figure, coach for me since 1989 when he started to recruit me. So, it’s cool to see other people see him as that.
“I’m not surprised at all the impact that he had on the entire university as the athletic director, because he was already making that same kind of impact beyond that as the golf coach here.”
According to Bratton, it’s that coaching mentality that has helped Holder when it has come to coaching hires during his tenure.
Only one head coach over the past 15 years has left the university in search of a new Division I job, while many of those who have stayed since being hired have found success.
Most of those hires by Holder had little to no head coaching experience, yet many of them have lifted their programs to the expectations Holder had for his men’s golf program as a coach and OSU athletics as a whole once he became captain of the entire ship.
At the conclusion of the winter sports season, Oklahoma State was 20th out of 250 Division I athletic programs in the Learfield IMG College Director Cup standings, recognizing the most successful universities in collegiate athletics. OSU has fewer sports than many of the universities in the top 30, including Bedlam rival Oklahoma, which was 26th after winter sports despite having runner-up finishes in men’s and women’s gymnastics of which OSU does not field a program. The final standings, which will include performances of the spring sports, are due to be released Friday.
“He’s armed coaches with the ability to go out and try to attract the best athletes they can for their sport, all with a goal of winning championships in every single sport,” Bratton said.
Coming off the heels of an unprecedented end of a school year to the COVID-19 pandemic, Oklahoma State athletics had every program qualify for the NCAA postseason in its respective sport. Individually, OSU had one national champion in freshman wrestler A.J. Ferrari and one national runner-up in freshman golfer Bo Jin.
If you build it, they will come
One of the most lasting impacts Holder will have on Oklahoma State athletics as a whole will be the shift in facilities for all programs.
It started when he was still at the helm of the golf program, leading the charge of creating one of the top college golf courses with Karsten Creek Golf Club. The Tom Fazio-designed course opened in 1994 and has hosted three NCAA Championships – two while Holder was AD, with the most recent culminating in the men’s golf program’s most recent national title in 2018.
He was tasked with a more daunting transformation when taking over as athletic director, when he looked to overhaul what is now Boone Pickens Stadium that was officially rededicated in 2009. Two years later, the Cowboy football program won its first Big 12 Conference championship in 2011.
Since then, Oklahoma State has built the Sherman E. Smith Training Center, primarily used by the football program, but is also accessible for outdoor programs such as baseball, softball and women’s soccer during inclement weather, that was opened in 2013. That same year, OSU opened a track and field complex that replaced a broken-down, essentially unusable track for the track and field and cross country programs.
A year later, the Greenwood Tennis Center was opened and was due to host the NCAA Championships in 2020 – which were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, it will host the championships on the 10-year anniversary of the center.
“The process of him matching whatever I could fundraise and doing things so I never felt that I was in a bind, he definitely wanted me to get out there and get that ball rolling and do the majority of the work on it, because that was so many other things that had to be done at the time,” Cowgirl tennis coach Chris Young said of getting the funding for the center. “… He was there all the way through it with expectations that it could be done, but he kind of just more inspired me to to do it.”
More recently, Holder’s vision of an athletic village has seen the opening of a $20-million soccer complex – Neal Patterson Stadium – for a women’s soccer program that has won six conference titles during Holder’s tenure, as well as the $60-million new home for the baseball program – O’Brate Stadium.
Sprinkled amongst those larger ventures have been smaller renovations, such as an upgrade to the basketball locker rooms and player support facilities inside Gallagher-Iba Arena, similar upgrades for the softball program at Cowgirl Stadium and improvements to the cross country course – which recently hosted the NCAA championships this past spring – and OSU’s equestrian facilities.
“He has elevated our athletic program to a level once unimaginable in national prominence and prestige by developing and building athletic facilities on par with any in the nation,” Rich Davis, chair of the OSU/A&M Regents, said in a release in March when it was announced Holder would relinquish his duties.
When unveiling the plans for O’Brate Stadium in 2018, Holder said “we have a commitment” to also build an indoor track “to the quality you could host a national championship for national indoor” as well looking at facility upgrades for Oklahoma State wrestling – the winningest athletic program in Division I athletics.
But those will now be tasked to Holder’s replacement, Chad Weiberg, who returned to his alma mater in May of 2017 as deputy director of athletics and will become OSU’s athletics director come Thursday – which will include a press conference.
Shifting the mindset of women’s athletics
Facilities weren’t the only thing on the rise during Holder’s tenure as AD at his alma mater.
Over the past 10 years, there has been a return of high expectations across the landscape of women’s sports at Oklahoma State.
There has never been an NCAA national title won in women’s sports at Oklahoma State, but in recent years there have been runs which nearly achieved that mark.
The first to come close in that venture was women’s tennis in 2016.
Young, in his sixth season as the head coach of the Cowgirl program, led his squad to a national runner-up finish in Tulsa.
“When I came here, it was a program that had not made the NCAA tournament in 11 or 12 years and didn’t have facilities and a lot of things that young people look at and say were negatives,” Young said. “When you meet someone like him, he always inspired you that anything was possible. … He sold me on that vision, and kind of mentored me and guided me through that process and that’s exactly what’s happened.
“So that’s the exciting thing is he’s never shied away from expectations. I think while a lot of people saw limitations, he saw opportunities.”
Just this past season, the women’s golf program – under leadership of Greg Robertson, a former Cowboy golfer during Holder’s tenure as head coach of the men’s program – matched a program-best finish at the national tournament with yet another runner-up for Cowgirl athletics.
Prior to the NCAA finish, the Cowgirl golf program won its fifth Big 12 title in Holder’s tenure, and it’s first since 2016.
And for just the third time in program history, the Oklahoma State softball program – headed by Kenny Gajewski, who Holder hired in July 2015 – went to back-to-back College World Series in Oklahoma City.
“He’s somebody who talks about it all the time that he thinks we’re educating these women to go out and be leaders in the world and be difference makers – that women are going to be able to really be impactful in so many areas that we need to give them the best experience here and give them that confidence,” Young said. “… I think that’s something that all of our women’s teams here feel, that they are just as important as any other student-athlete, and they’re given every opportunity. That women’s athletics is not an afterthought.”
In Holder’s time as the AD at Oklahoma State, women’s athletics programs have won 23 conference championships – including seven by equestrian, which is part of the NCEA and not NCAA, and won Western National Championships in 2006 and 2013.
“That was something when I got here that was a race,” Young said. “Who could be the first one to win a national championship? And now, you got several that are competing for Big 12 and national titles on a regular basis.”
In total, OSU athletics won 60 conference titles during Holder’s time at the helm, while six NCAA team national titles were won over his 16 years as the athletics director – along with six national runner-up trophies earned.
The bad with the good
Through all the changes that Oklahoma State athletics witnessed in the Holder era, there is one program that saw a dip that agitated some alumni.
Holder had to make the tough decision less than a year on the job to accept the resignation of beloved men’s basketball coach Eddie Sutton after Sutton was involved in a car accident in which he was cited for driving under the influence.
It started a downward spiral for the tradition-rich program just a few years removed from raising the roof of Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The men’s basketball team would fail to make the NCAA tournament under Sean Sutton, but would qualify – and win a tournament game – in 2009, the first season under Travis Ford.
However, Holder followed with a contract extension for Ford – bringing it to a 10-year contract – that he later expressed regret for as Ford’s tenure became rocky and lacking postseason success while having the large burden of a bloated contract.
“I'm the one who offered it to him, so I should be the one in the crosshairs, and I accept that I am,” Holder said in an interview in 2015 (the year before parting ways with Ford).
What followed was another messy marriage that alumni blame on Holder, when Brad Underwood left Oklahoma State for Illinois a day after the Cowboys lost their NCAA tournament opener in 2017.
At the time, reports surfaced that Underwood bolted due to money matters – including negotiations for a contract extension after one successful season in Stillwater.
With OSU facing back-to-back offseasons in search of a new men’s basketball coach, a faction of fans were in a fervor to hire former Oklahoma State point guard Doug Gottlieb – who had no college coaching experience but was using his platform as national sports talk radio host to try vie for the job.
Instead, Holder promoted former Underwood assistant Mike Boynton a week after Underwood’s departure.
And there was no real honeymoon period for Boynton, as his associate head coach Lamont Evans (who was on staff with Underwood), was fired by OSU before his first season shortly after national news that Evans was a target of an FBI investigation for accepting bribes to influence student-athletes.
Boynton, who was given his first opportunity as a head coach by Holder, has worked hard to rebuild the trust with the fan base and program, which culminated this past season with him landing the No. 1-ranked recruit in the country in Cade Cunningham.
With Cunningham, who is likely to become the first Cowboy drafted No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft, Oklahoma State won its first NCAA tournament game since Ford’s first year.
“Thank you so much for this opportunity, for the relationship I’ve been able to build with you, personally, and for believing in a 35-year-old, young African-American coach from Brooklyn, New York,” Boynton said of Holder in a video released by OSU Athletics in the past week. “And then charging me to dare to be great, and for your unwavering support of Oklahoma State athletics, and this university as a whole.”
