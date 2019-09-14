TULSA – Chuba Hubbard blazed past the Tulsa defense for a long touchdown on the first offensive snap of the game, but it was far from a runaway victory early on for Oklahoma State.
The Cowboys trailed the Golden Hurricane at halftime, but on the back of Hubbard’s performance, OSU avoided an upset with a 40-21 road victory Saturday afternoon.
Hubbard, a redshirt sophomore, rushed 32 times for 256 yards and three touchdowns. The carries and yardage total were new records for him, and the touchdowns tied his career high.
OSU coach Mike Gundy said Hubbard’s rushing success had a lot to do with Tulsa’s defensive scheme.
“It was a lot of what I call high-risk defense, a lot of man coverage,” Gundy said. “So, you rush the ball and there’s nobody there for run support and that’s what happens.”
Hubbard started the game hot, with a career-long, 75-yard rush to the end zone to give OSU a quick 7-0 lead. It took just 10 seconds for the Cowboys to score.
Three minutes later, he scored again from 30 yards out to extend the Cowboy lead to 14. The OSU ground attack accounted for 87 percent of the Cowboys’ 210 yards in the first quarter.
OSU offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson said focusing on the run game wasn’t the plan, but Hubbard’s performance forced OSU to give it to him more.
“You have to take the temperature of the thing when you get in there,” Gleeson said. “It wasn’t a conscious ‘We’re gonna run the ball a ton’ to start the game.
“... The first run obviously popped, and we got going early. We needed that start.”
After a Matt Ammendola field goal made it 17-0 in the first, things were looking good for the Cowboys. Tulsa’s threat was just starting, though.
With 4:23 left in the first quarter, Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith hit a wide-open Keylon Stokes for a 39-yard score to cut the OSU lead to 10. Ammendola added another field goal early in the second, but Shamari Brooks wore down the OSU defensive down the stretch of the quarter, scoring two touchdowns to give Tulsa a 21-20 lead at the half.
“They got after us pretty good in the second quarter,” Gundy said. “They got us tired and ran the ball down our throat.”
The Cowboys needed to make adjustments, and that’s what they did.
Gundy said another defender was added to the defensive box, which slowed Brooks’ production in the second half. Coming off of a 91-yard first half, the lead running back for the Golden Hurricane rushed for just 16 yards after the break.
While the defense was slowing Tulsa’s offense, the OSU offense was adding production alongside Hubbard’s rushing. With 4:35 left in the third, Spencer Sanders noticed a blitz coming and ran around the edge to score a 27-yard touchdown and give OSU the lead back.
From there, the Cowboys took over. On the next offensive drive, Sanders launched a ball to Tylan Wallace, who came down with it and ran the rest of the way for a 90-yard touchdown. It was the third-longest touchdown in OSU history.
“It was a big one,” Wallace said. “Spencer put it right on the money where it was supposed to be, and I really needed that.”
Prior to the big play, Wallace had just four catches for 28 yards. He has now scored in 10 of his last 12 games.
Down 33-21 in the fourth quarter, Tulsa had the ball in the red zone, but on fourth down, Kolby Harvell-Peel sacked Smith to force a turnover on downs to seal the game. OSU outscored Tulsa 20-0 in the second half, and that proved to be the difference.
Defensive tackle Cameron Murray said the defensive success in the second half felt good.
“I was talking to some of the D-line guys and I was like, ‘I wanna get a shutout in the second half,’” Murray said. “We gave up too many points in the first half I felt like.”
The OSU victory was a bit of a scare early on, but the Cowboys worked around what hurt them and focused on what worked enough to leave Tulsa undefeated heading into Big 12 play. Hubbard said he knew Tulsa was talented, but he was happy to come out with a victory as the Cowboys prepare to travel to Texas next week.
“We knew they were going to be a challenge,” Hubbard said. “I felt that we didn’t play our best football at all. We needed that. It builds character.”
