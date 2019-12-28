HOUSTON – The sting of losing the Texas Bowl won’t go away soon enough for the Oklahoma State football team and its fans to remember the good things about the 2019 season.
A season-ending loss has that effect.
Making it worse is the fact that OSU had chances to beat Texas A&M on Friday night in NRG Stadium. The Cowboys lost by three, but missed two field goals, in addition to recovering two TAMU fumbles that resulted in no OSU points.
Despite all of that, OSU coach Mike Gundy was positive about the future of his program following the loss. His optimism comes from the fact that the Cowboys lose only five seniors who started Friday night’s game.
Four of those seniors were on offense, and two of those were on the offensive line. Senior Dru Brown started at quarterback, but redshirt freshman Spencer Sanders will be back after playing most of this season until suffering a thumb injury that sidelined him.
Cornerback A.J. Green was the only senior defensive starter Friday night. Thus, the future could be bright for the Cowboys.
“Just came up a little short in the end, but I am so excited about the future of Oklahoma State football,” Gundy said. “I can't wait to get started. I told the team, I told the seniors, you've led these guys to where they are now. We'll fly home tomorrow, and I'll probably go to work the next day after tomorrow, because I'm so excited about the players we have coming back and where we're at, the improvements we've made in all areas.”
One player decision looms largely as the Cowboys enter the offseason. It’s one fans want to know the outcome of before they share the same optimism as their coach.
Redshirt sophomore running back Chuba Hubbard, who led the country in rushing yards, is still undecided about his future. He could leave OSU and turn pro or he could stay for another year.
He has until Jan. 14 to officially declare for the NFL Draft. Hubbard briefly discussed it following Friday’s game.
“Obviously, the decision is going to have to come soon, so I’m going to have to deal with that the next few weeks,” Hubbard said. “You guys will be hearing from me soon.”
Hubbard was asked about what he’s looking for to make his decision either way, but he wasn’t wanting to talk much about his future.
“I don’t want to answer these questions, but I’ll just say this – there is a lot that factors into it,” Hubbard said. “I’m going to have to talk to my family and friends and get all the resources. … In two weeks, you guys will find out.”
Hubbard surpassed the 2,000-yard mark during Friday’s game. He joined Heisman Trophy winner Barry Sanders as the only Cowboy tailbacks to accomplish that feat.
Yet, when asked about it postgame, Hubbard said this season will be remembered by the men he played alongside.
“Probably just my teammates,” Hubbard said. “I made a lot of bonds with these guys. Relationships out last a lifetime, so just 2,000 yards is just a number. Those friendships and bonds I made will last forever.”
He believes that the future is bright for America’s Brightest Orange.
“With or without me, they’ll be in good hands,” Hubbard said. “We have a lot of young guys. This year, we played with a lot of discipline. Next year is going to be special.”
One of those guys who could have a bright future is redshirt sophomore wide receiver Braydon Johnson. He caught five passes for a career-high 124 yards and two touchdowns.
Johnson entered the game with only 18 receptions for 367 yards on the season. During the weeks of bowl prep, Johnson took over the spot where Dillon Stoner played, which was previously held by Tylan Wallace before he suffered a season-ending knee injury.
“Braydon was in our featured spot and he played like a guy who can be in that spot,” OSU offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson said. “He has tremendous speed. He has some things he can work on just like all of us, but for him – just like Dru Brown – in an environment like this, to go out and make some plays, we’re really happy. You could see it in practice with him. He’s just doing some things with his body where early in his career, I think he was a little unsure of himself, but all of the speed and athleticism we knew was harnessed in there finally came out today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.