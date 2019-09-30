While Chuba Hubbard is getting the spotlight after rushing for nearly 300 yards Saturday against Kansas State, perhaps what was more impressive were the big men blocking for him.
Oklahoma State’s offensive line was a makeshift rotation with the absence of normal starting tackles Dylan Galloway and Teven Jenkins. Galloway, the left tackle, had suffered a leg injury the week before against Texas, while Jenkins, on the right end of the line, was out with an undisclosed injury.
“It was a learning experience for all of us, it’s not something I’d highly recommend for coaches,” Cowboy coach Mike Gundy said. “But Coach (Charlie) Dickey did a nice job, the kids played hard, made some mistakes, got beat on some upfield rushes, but overall, they improved.”
The only starter playing in his normal position along the line was left guard Marcus Keyes.
Johnny Wilson, who is normally the starting center, was shifted to right guard to allow redshirt freshman Bryce Bray to move to left tackle against the Wildcats. With Wilson sliding over, former walk-on Ry Schneider started at center – having made a start at the position last year in OSU’s upset of No. 7 West Virginia.
“It made me nervous,” Gundy said of moving Wilson away from center. “It made me nervous before, and it makes me nervous now.”
The Cowboys had a second redshirt freshman man the right tackle position. Tuttle native Hunter Anthony got the starting nod opposite Bray, putting two linemen from Oklahoma State’s 2018 signing class on the starting front line for Hubbard’s big game.
“He did good,” Gundy said. “Early in the game, he had some times he had some issues. But the last time he was playing, he was playing at Tuttle, so that’s a big difference. …
“I think the game moved really, really fast for him, then it started to slow down a little better. Toward the end of the game when we were rushing the ball straight ahead, he was pretty good. He’s a big guy who has a mean streak in him.”
The offensive line still had its struggles with the lack of experience in the game.
On Oklahoma State’s second offensive snap of the game, Kansas State defensive end Wyatt Hubert went virtually unblocked and sacked Cowboy quarterback Spencer Sanders. He would get sacked again on the first play of the second quarter – in which he fumbled it on a fourth-and-4 and set up Kansas State with good field position – but that would be the final time Sanders was sacked Saturday.
“After the (weather) delay, they played better,” Gundy said. “But we had four guys playing new positions, so it was a little bit of a grab bag there for a while. They played to the speed of the game much better in the end of the third quarter and into the fourth quarter than we had earlier.”
That was clear by the increase in yards per carry from the first half to the second. In the first two quarters, Oklahoma State was averaging 6.1 a carry, but that inflated to 11.1 per rush – though was bloated by Hubbard’s 84-yard touchdown run on OSU’s first offensive possession in the second half. Of Hubbard’s career-high 296 yards rushing in the game, 182 – or 62 percent – came in the second half.
The penalties, which have been an issue the past few years for Oklahoma State, were limited, as well, for the inexperienced line.
The only holding call to go against the Oklahoma State offensive line was on Anthony in the fourth quarter – though it nullified a Hubbard touchdown run near the goal line and the Cowboys had to settle for its fourth Matt Ammendola field goal of the game.
Gundy didn’t provide an update on the status of Galloway and Jenkins on Monday, saying he was unsure if it would be the same starting five come Saturday at Texas Tech.
