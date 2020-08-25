Hubbard, Wallace named preseason All-Americans by Associated Press

The national media recognized a notion that Oklahoma State fans already knew – the Cowboy football program has two of the best skilled players in the country.
In the Associated Press’ preseason All-American team, OSU running back Chuba Hubbard and wide receiver Tylan Wallace were recognized among the nation’s elite.
Hubbard, a finalist for the Doak Walker Award last season after leading the country in rushing yards, was one of two tailbacks named to the All-American First Team, along with Clemson’s Travis Etienne – whose teammate Trevor Lawrence was the quarterback of the first team.
Hubbard finished last season with 2,094 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns, and saw an increase in the passing game late in the year to finish with 23 catches for 198 yards.
Despite missing the final five games of the season due to injury, Wallace still led the Cowboys in receiving by nearly double over his teammate Dillon Stoner, who filled in as the main receiving threat during Wallace’s absence.
Wallace had 53 catches for 903 yards and eight touchdowns. He was on pace to becoming a Biletnikoff Award finalist for a second-straight year – and was named to the preseason award watch list earlier this summer.
Oklahoma State was matched by only Oklahoma among Big 12 Conference teams on the preseason list.
Aside from the two Cowboys, the league had five other athletes named to the preseason teams – which ranks tied for fourth among Power 5 Conference schools, along with the Pac-12.
Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey was the only other Big 12 athlete named to the first team.
Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar and Texas offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi were listed on the second team, along with Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brkic. The only defensive player from the Big 12 on either team was TCU junior safety Trevon Moehrig, who was a second-team selection.
The Associated Press included athletes who are known to not be playing this fall due to the decision of their conferences canceling due the fall season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Big Ten, which was the first league to cancel football, tied with the SEC for the most representatives with 12. In total, 23 athletes who won’t play this fall were recognized in the preseason list.
