Oklahoma State’s top skill position players, Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace, were named 2020 Walter Camp Preseason All-Americans, announced by the Walter Camp Football Foundation on Thursday.
Hubbard, a finalist last season for the Doak Walker Award (given out to the top running back in college football) who was a unanimous All-American, was named to the first team. Wallace, a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award (for the country’s top receiver) in the 2018 season and was on pace again in 2019 before a season-ending injury, was selected to the second team.
The Cowboy duo makes Oklahoma State one of just 11 programs – and the only one in the Big 12 – with multiple players honored among the 50 athletes named to the first and second team.
In his first season as Oklahoma State’s starting running back, Hubbard was the leading rusher in FBS last season, rushing for 2,094 yards – which ranks 16th in FBS history and third in Big 12 Conference history. The Sherwood Park, Alberta, native also led the country in rushing yards per game, 200-yard rushing games and all-purpose yards per game. He finished first among Power 5 conference players in rushing touchdowns (21) and led the league in points scored (128) and total touchdowns (21).
During the offseason, Hubbard was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, as well as a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year award. He was recently named the winner of the Cornish Trophy, given to the best Canadian player in NCAA football after finishing eighth in voting for the Heisman Trophy.
Joining Hubbard on the first team at running back was Clemson’s Travis Etienne.
Wallace, who suffered an injury in practice before the TCU game and missed the final five games of the season, ranks third among active FBS players with 2,512 career receiving yards, and is second with 20 career receiving scores. He has 11 games with 100 or more yards receiving the past two seasons.
The senior from Fort Worth, Texas, was one of the top receivers in the country prior to suffering his injury, averaging 112.9 yards per game – which ranked fourth in the FBS, and first among Power 5 Conference receivers. He was leading the nation in catches of 60 yards or more.
There were only three other Big 12 players named to the All-American list, and the Cowboy players were the only skilled position players from the league. Offensive linemen Samuel Cosmi, of Texas, and Creed Humphrey, of Oklahoma, were also named to the first team. TCU defensive back Trevon Moehrig was selected to the second team as the only defender from the Big 12.
Oklahoma State is due to begin voluntary workouts Monday after holding just three spring practices due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Cowboys, who are ranked in top 20 of most of the offseason rankings, are scheduled to open the season Sept. 3 with a home game against Oregon State.
