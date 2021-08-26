In the zone: Cowboy football planning to vary defensive coverage

Each year, Jim Knowles leaves a bigger stamp on the Oklahoma State football team’s playbook with his signature defensive strategies.
This season, he is trying something new.
Since Knowles stepped in as defensive coordinator three years ago, OSU has played an aggressive, primarily man-to-man style of defense. The Cowboys continue to rely on this approach as the foundation that has elevated their defensive unit, but they plan to shake it up with more zone coverage this fall.
“As we grow the system, it’s part of the system,” Knowles said.
Spring practice and fall camp have given the Cowboys time to acclimate to playing zone defense before they open their season with a home matchup against Missouri State at 6 p.m. Sept. 4.
Jarrick Bernard-Converse, a senior cornerback from Shreveport, Louisiana, said the results from practice are promising.
“We’ve gotten more turnovers, so I think that’s what (Knowles) wanted,” Bernard-Converse said. “It’s worked out for us, so it’s looking pretty good for us this year.”
As Knowles prepares for his fourth season at OSU, he recognizes what it takes for his team to stifle prolific Big 12 offenses.
Last year, the Cowboys were ranked seventh nationally in total tackles for loss (89), ninth in TFL percentage (8.1) and 11th in team sacks (33). Additionally, OSU held opponents to 379 yards per game, finishing 44th in total defense among all FBS teams.
It’s been a gradual process to reach this level of recognition in a conference typically not heralded for defensive prowess. Knowles couldn’t magically reconstruct OSU’s defense, but he implemented his strategies little by little, guiding the Cowboys as they gained experience and built trust in him.
“(In) year four for me, we’re gonna be close to having in, like, 80-85 percent of what I like to do,” Knowles said. “That started at 20 percent the first year, went to maybe 40-something percent the second year. By last year ... two-thirds of the system was in, and now we can increase it. Part of that just means playing more zone so teams can’t dial in on us and having the ability to be good at it.”
Zone play isn’t the first major change Knowles has implemented. When he arrived at OSU, he based the defense out of a 4-2-5 scheme, a departure from previous coordinator Glenn Spencer’s typical 4-3 formation.
The five defensive backs on the field relied on close, high-pressure man coverage, a trademark Knowles strategy that is also evident in highlight videos from his days as Duke’s defensive coordinator. As he spent more time in a new conference, his concepts started to evolve.
“We’ve made adjustments as I’ve learned more about the Big 12 to go to more zone,” Knowles said. “We’re still mostly man, but we’ve made adjustments to go to more zone.”
Knowles tailors his defensive plans not only to conference matchups but also to the Cowboys’ roster.
With the departure of defensive mainstay Rodarius Williams, the Cowboys will need someone to step in as the cornerback across the field from Bernard-Converse. Christian Holmes, a transfer from Missouri, is the expected starter at this spot, and sophomores Korie Black and Jabbar Muhammad are listed as second-string cornerbacks. Regardless of who is on the field, Knowles said the defense needs to protect its new corner.
The Cowboys can’t provide that security with man coverage, he added, so this is one clear advantage of zone.
Tanner McCalister, a senior safety from Heath, Texas, pointed out how zone coverage also gives OSU more opportunities to gain possession of the ball. During the past season, the Cowboys had six picks, and they’re looking for more this year.
“We had turnovers, but not that many interceptions because we were all playing man to man with our eyes on our receiver,” McCalister said. “But I think playing man to man is gonna be our base. That’s what we do, we get in people’s faces, and we lock down receivers. That’s what we’re good at.
“But I think throwing that zone in is gonna allow us to make some plays and get our hands on some balls and get the ball back to our offense.”
To achieve the outcome they want in zone coverage, the Cowboys will need their defensive line to wreak havoc on quarterbacks, blitzing and forcing turnovers. Brendon Evers, a redshirt senior defensive tackle from Bixby, said the linemen are handling their responsibilities seriously.
“It’s business as usual,” Evers said. “I think last year, a lot of us grew up and took that next step to be a top-10 defensive line. We had a lot of successful schemes and technique fixes in the spring, and it seems to be carrying over.”
From the trenches to the secondary, defensive experience bodes well for the Cowboys as they strive to flummox opponents with their variation between zone and man coverage. OSU is returning most of its defensive starters, and many Cowboys have worked with Knowles for multiple seasons.
“We all understand concepts now,” McCalister said. “We understand what Knowles as a DC is trying to do with the defense, so us and Coach Knowles being on the same page is really helping us a lot, and it’s also allowing us to make plays.”
