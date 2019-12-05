Intriguing matchups await Cowboys against Princeton

It won’t be a typical top-15 dual when No. 12-ranked Princeton walks into Gallagher-Iba Arena against ninth-ranked Oklahoma State on Friday night.
Beyond a pair of rematches from last year’s dual at Princeton, there will be one match in the heart of the lineup that may tug at the heart-strings of long-time Oklahoma State wrestling fans.
When the projected wrestlers at 157 pounds step onto the mats, it will be throwback to the '80s for the wrestling program.
Oklahoma State will send out unranked Wyatt Sheets, while Princeton is set to wrestle Quincy Monday – who is ranked No. 9 at the weight class.
The wrestlers are the sons of a pair of former OSU national champions – Mike Sheets, who was a two-time NCAA national champion, and Kenny Monday, who won a national title after two runner-up finishes before winning gold at the 1988 Summer Olympics and a silver at the 1992 Summer Olympics.
“Kenny Monday and Mike Sheets were on the same team together here, their entire four years – actually wrestled against each other as seniors in high school and both signed at Oklahoma State,” said Cowboy coach John Smith, who won his two national titles after the elder Sheets and Monday had graduated. “… It’s interesting. Quincy’s had a great season, and on paper looks to be a heavy favorite. Wyatt’s going to have to bring his best performance.
“I’m glad to see the offspring doing well, and being competitive. Quincy at Princeton, I’m proud of him with what he’s done, and I’m also proud of Wyatt. He’s played a good role for us as far as being tough on the mat and finding ways to win.”
Quincy wrestled as a freshman in last year’s dual with Oklahoma State in New Jersey – knocking off Jonce Blaylock by 6-5 decision. Sheets was still a backup during that dual – eventually cracking the starting lineup a few duals later.
The Princeton sophomore is the youngest of two boys for the Mondays – with the elder, Kennedy Monday, wrestling at North Carolina where his father runs the wrestling club and works for former Cowboy Olympic medalist Coleman Scott.
If Friday’s dual, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+, starts at the regular 125-pound weight class, it will feature a rematch from a year ago with a pair of top four wrestlers.
No. 3-ranked Nick Piccininni for Oklahoma State will look to continue his dominance of fourth-ranked Pat Glory of Princeton. The pair met twice last year, with Piccininni winning the dual meeting 9-4 and then pinning Glory during the NCAA tournament.
“It was definitely a good one I remember,” Piccininni said. “It was a good dual, and he was definitely prepared. … You can look back and rewatch to see what you did wrong or did right, but every match is a new match and this is definitely going to be a good.”
The back end of the dual will also have a rematch from the dual a year ago, though it went in the way of the Tigers.
Dakota Geer, who debuted at No. 6 in the recent InterMat Wrestling rankings at 197 pounds, will face off with second-ranked Patrick Brucki.
In last year’s meeting, Brucki won an 8-4 decision over Geer, who was still flirting between weights while Preston Weigel was sidelined with an injury. This time, Geer – who was supposed to wrestle at 184 again this season before more unexpected injuries – is securely locked in at the weight heading into the matchup with Brucki, who finished fourth at last year’s national tournament.
“I was a little smaller then, and he was a pretty strong guy,” Geer said. “… I feel like it will definitely be a different match this year. I feel like I’ve got some size on him, feel like I’m a bigger 197-pounder – so I feel like I’m definitely ready for the match this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.