'It really feels like a family'

After an enticing freshman year, Trace Ford has Oklahoma State fans buzzing over his potential. The defensive end/linebacker brings versatility to a modern era that craves it.
Now OSU gets another player of the same mold – from the same school.
Collin Oliver, a 4-star recruit from Edmond Santa Fe High School, committed on May 15 as a part of OSU’s 2021 recruiting class. He’s drawn some comparisons to Ford, who was his teammate just one season ago.
“We have a similar build,” Oliver told the O’Colly. “I’m getting in that frame. I’m not as big as he was in high school, but I’m getting there. He had a big impact on that position so I feel like I could do the same thing he is doing.”
That position, which is referred to as the “Leo,” is a hybrid between a defensive end and a linebacker. Ford thrived in that role in defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ 4-2-5 scheme.
Not only does Oliver play that same position, Edmond Santa Fe actually runs that same exact defensive scheme. So naturally, he said he’s really familiar with what Jim Knowles runs.
Oliver, who’s played all three linebacker positions as well as on the defensive line, isn’t too concerned with what he’ll be asked to play at OSU – he just wants to . Which he’ll get to do alongside Ford.
“I’m excited to see what we can work up,” Oliver said. “He was being recruited for the same position I’m being recruited for so it’ll be real interesting to see what coach Gundy is going to cook up for us.”
Oliver said he and Ford have a strong relationship and have been close since Ford was in high school. The two even worked out together a couple of times during quarantine.
Now Oliver gets to join Ford at a university that he appreciates for more than just its football program.
“I actually had a talk with one of the professors there,” Oliver said. “I was thinking about environmental science, but I’ve definitely looked at their agricultural communications degrees and marketing. That’s really what I’ve drifted toward. Environmental science is still there, I might still be able to get a minor in that. I really drifted toward the agricultural communications degree.”
Oliver talked a lot about branding, which appealed to him. Whether that’s working with brands or starting his own brand, Oliver said hearing about all that opened his eyes up and helped him look at things differently.
That was a big part of his decision, but it wasn’t the only thing. Oliver visited OSU seven times before committing.
“Every school outside of Oklahoma State had something that Oklahoma State already had, but OSU had things those schools didn’t have,” Oliver said. “It was a combination of that – the right fit, coronavirus, a whole bunch of things. But I made the right decision.”
Now Oliver has entrenched himself as a Cowboy, and plans to take it day by day at OSU. He wants to accomplish a lot at OSU, and it starts with the coaching staff.
“They’ve been amazing,” Oliver said. “It really feels like a family. Nothing seems fake, nothing seems played out, it all seems so genuine. That’s what you look for in a coaching staff. I feel a family relationship there, and I haven’t even touched campus in a few months.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.