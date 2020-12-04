Jackson's journey blossoms in absence of OSU's injured tailbacks

Dezmon Jackson could have been nowhere near Boone Pickens Stadium, or even the sport of football, when Oklahoma State lined up with Texas Tech last week.
There was a moment in time where in Jackson’s mind, he would have rushed 36 times for 235 yards and three touchdowns in a Power 5 Conference contest.
But alas, that’s what he produced for the Pokes in close game with the Red Raiders due to veteran tailbacks Chuba Hubbard and LD Brown being sidelined with injuries – though Brown was available in an emergency capacity.
According to Jackson, his football career nearly came to an end before he ever made it to Stillwater.
Growing up in southern Arkansas, Jackson didn’t get a lot of interest coming out of high school.
Playing at Parkers Chapel High School, which has an enrollment of more than 300 students in grades 7 through 12, in El Dorado, Arkansas, he didn’t receive any Division I interest, and elected to play at Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College.
“Coming from a small school and going JUCO, I just never in my life had anything handed to me,” Jackson said. “I’ve never been a high-star guy that’s been highly recruited. My motivation is I just want to prove myself right, rather than prove everybody wrong. I just know what I can do and I just love the game. I have a very high love for the game and it just keeps me going.”
In his first season for the Blue Dragons, he was seldom used – playing in 11 games and getting 61 rushing attempts for 411 yards and four touchdowns.
The junior college experience took a toll on him.
“While at JUCO, it was very tough and I actually wanted to quit,” Jackson said. “It was something I’d never experienced because it was such a tough lifestyle. But once I managed it, it really changed me as a man. And I’m truly glad that I’m here.”
He stuck with it, and his second season with Hutchinson was much more lucrative.
Jackson rushed for 1,216 yards and 13 touchdowns on 163 rushing attempts in 2018 and the interested from Division I programs came with his performance.
While many of his offers came from Group 5 programs such as Grambling State, Ohio and Western Kentucky, he did catch the eye of in-state program Kansas State, as well as nearby Oklahoma State.
The Cowboy program has had a recent success of turning out an NFL talent at tailback coming out of the junior college ranks – Chris Carson, who played at Butler County Community (also in Kansas) and is now the starting running back for the Super Bowl contending Seattle Seahawks.
“I knew of some certain guys in the NFL that went the JUCO route and ended up in Division I, like Alvin Kamara went to my JUCO and Cordarrelle Patterson (also went to Hutchinson),” Jackson said. “So, a lot of big-time names have gone to JUCO, so when I got there I wasn’t really aware.”
His journey through the Great Plains the past five years led to his breakout moment on a nationally telecast Big 12 Conference contest.
He gave the anemic Oklahoma State offense a shot in the arm when the tailbacks – which had been dealing with nagging injuries for the better part of the season – were ruled out for the game, with his longest run of 23 yards being just nine yards short of Hubbard’s longest rush this season.
And so when the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week finished leaving his mark on the Cowboys’ season, he turned on his phone with his grandmother being his first call.
“She was so happy,” Jackson said. “She called me (Monday) and told me that people were still down there talking about me. She called me still excited about the game.”
For his teammates, seeing the junior college transfer get an opportunity – and then take full advantage of it – was a bright moment in what has otherwise been a rollercoaster season both on and off the field.
“I don’t know if anybody saw me on the sidelines, but me and Jarrick (Bernard-Converse), we were excited,” said defensive back Tanner McCalister, who is Jackson’s roommate. “Every time he touched the ball we were screaming. Just watching him succeed, honestly, because Chuba and LD have been getting a lot of the carries this year, so he’s been kind of playing the background role. He did a good job when he got in.
“Him going out there and having the game that he had I was excited on the sideline. He was really feeding into me when I was on defense. I was trying to go out there and make a play. He had a really good game.”
