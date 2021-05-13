It took an extra year, but Bryce Thompson has committed to playing basketball at Oklahoma State.
The former five-star prospect out of Booker T. Washington High in Tulsa announced his commitment Thursday after transferring from Kansas after his freshman season.
“I just feel like it was the best fit for me,” Thompson said in an interview with reporters Thursday. “I had a lot of conversations with Coach Mike (Boynton), and I think being close with the players helped out.”
Thompson, who was the top-ranked player in Oklahoma last year, chose OSU over Oklahoma and Tulsa on Thursday.
“I’d say there was some anxiety,” Thompson said. “It was tough to sleep at night, as it’s kind of a hard decision. OU and TU definitely did a good job of recruiting me. It was so tough, but I am relieved it’s over now.”
Out of high school, his final four schools were Kansas, North Carolina, OSU and OU, but he signed with the Jayhawks.
In just 18 games at Kansas, Thompson averaged 4.9 points – sixth best on the team – and 1.6 rebounds. He missed a handful of games throughout the season due to injury.
The 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard scored 12 points and grabbed three rebounds in an early season contest against eventual national runner-up Gonzaga before he was hampered by injuries during the Big 12 Conference slate of games.
Thompson’s commitment comes just four days after OSU sophomore guard Avery Anderson III announced he’d be returning for his junior season. Anderson was testing the NBA waters, but declared he’d be back at OSU next year.
Anderson will be one of many players returning to Stillwater who started games last year. That list includes Isaac Likekele, Rondel Walker, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and Kalib Boone.
Thompson will join a backcourt that is experienced, but still young. He will help the Cowboys fill the void left by star freshman Cade Cunningham, who departed for the NBA.
