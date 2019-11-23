The last time Boo Lewallen walked onto the mat in the middle of Gallagher-Iba Arena, he walked off in pain – and with the knowledge that yet another season wrestling for Oklahoma State had come to an end.
But the redshirt junior from Yukon will have the opportunity to erase that memory Sunday when he returns to that same mat for the first time in just less than a year when No. 7-ranked OSU hosts 12th-ranked Minnesota at 2 p.m.
“It’s a big deal, man,” Lewallen said this past week. “I said it a few years back when I first got to wrestle Bedlam how big coming to these matches at Oklahoma State, in Gallagher-Iba, since I was a young kid. It’s something that I’ve dreamed of for many years growing up, and I’m just looking forward to having another opportunity to go demonstrate my skills in Gallagher-Iba Arena.”
Despite being plagued with injuries during his OSU career, the national perception of Lewallen, the wrestler, hasn’t wained.
Coming off the shoulder injury that he re-aggravated in the middle of last season, Lewallen has consistently been ranked in the top eight at 149 pounds – recognition for his eighth-place finish at the weight at the national tournament at the end of the 2017-18 season.
And he’s off to a start perhaps deserving of his No. 6 ranking at the weight, with a 6-0 mark to open his return campaign after being sidelined for nine months.
“I think it’s having a goal since you were 10 years old that you want to be the best in the country and wrestle for Oklahoma State. It’s just a goal that’s got to get finished,” Lewallen said. “I’ve had only one opportunity since I’ve been in college to achieve it – and I fell short in that opportunity, so it’s very motivational. I’ve never once thought about the quitting side of it. I think if I would have, I wouldn’t be in this position.”
But he also hasn’t been satisfied with the way he’s started.
While he does have three major decision victories – and a fall in the OCU Open – he’s coming off a close 4-0 decision over Lehigh’s Jimmy Hoffman, who is not even in the top 25 of the InterMat Wrestling rankings.
“I’m just kind of figuring out my rhythm – it’s been a while,” Lewallen said. “It’s going to take a little bit to get back into the groove of things, but it’s coming quick.”
Cowboy coach John Smith, who has been a little hesitant talking about Lewallen for fear of jinxing his veteran wrestler, said he’s not all that concerned about the way his 149-pounder is wrestling right now in the season.
“I’ll just say this, I’m not really crazy about him pushing himself too hard right now,” Smith said. “If he wins 3-0 or 4-0, let it be. I’ve got through two seasons without him, I don’t want to see a third.”
And he may get pushed in Sunday’s home opener.
Minnesota boasts the No. 10-ranked wrestler at the weight in Brayton Lee, who is 8-0 on the season.
With everything Lewallen has been through – missing two seasons due to injuries, which has Smith hopeful of the NCAA granting him an extra year of eligibility – he has become a symbol for his teammates.
The Cowboys are projected this weekend to roll out wrestlers at eight of the 10 weight classes who have only one year, or fewer, of starting experience at OSU. And with that much young in the lineup, Lewallen – coupled with two-time All-American senior Nick Piccininni – has been a veteran presence in the wrestling room.
“He’s talking all the time, even now telling different stuff about diets and how he’s hurt he is doing this, this and this to make sure he performs at his peak,” said redshirt freshman Anthony Montalvo, who has wrestled the first several duals at 184 pounds. “It’s more motivating than anything. It’s motivating that this guy has been through all of this and he’s still looking for ways to keep his body at the top. It’s awesome to see, and great to be a part of.”
