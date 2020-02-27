Logan Simunek wasn’t supposed to be a pitcher, she wasn’t even supposed to play softball.
Simunek was from a basketball family, through and through. Her trajectory was supposed to be hardwood and 3-pointers, not dirt and no-hitters. But, here she was, 13 years old telling her mom, Cami, she was going to play softball.
“Uh, no. We are a basketball family, we don’t play softball,” Cami told her.
That didn’t detract Simunek. She didn’t care that by the time she was picking up a glove was about the same time most girls her age would start getting on college radars. Simunek, an Oklahoma State senior, doesn’t much care for being told she can’t do something.
Not when her mom told her she couldn’t play softball and definitely shouldn’t think about pitching.
Not when most people would say a girl who picked up the sport at 13 couldn’t play college ball, and definitely not as a Division I program.
And when she was told to cover up her full-sleeve tattoo on her left arm, she played lights out until she earned the right to show off her floral ink.
Simunek is a fighter, someone who rolls her sleeves up with a can-do attitude and gets the job done. It’s why she is the only four-year senior from coach Kenny Gajewski’s first full recruiting class.
And it’s why only a few years ago, she told her mom she was going to be a pitcher and that was that.
“I said, ‘Oh, hell no. You aren’t pitching. You know what that involves? It is a lot of work and stress and pressure,’” Cami said. “So I had somebody that worked with one of the teams there and I asked him if he would look at her and he said yeah. I said, ‘I am that parent where I want the truth. I am not all about my kid has to be great at this or that.’”
Cami wasn’t expecting much. Softball pitching is something that takes years to master, why most girls pick up a ball for the first time about 10 years earlier than Simunek did. That didn’t deter her, though.
“I was hoping that he would tell me that she was not very good and she could play a normal position,” Cami said. “He came back and said, ‘Oh, she has everything about her, she is perfect for this.’ ‘I said, ‘No, no, no. That isn’t what you were supposed to say.’
The praise didn’t stop there as it turned out Simunek was a natural.
“He said she was built to be a pitcher, she is like a gazelle and just flows. I am like, ‘She can’t throw. That is not what you were supposed to say, you were supposed to say that she sucked and we were going to move on,’” Cami said.
Simunek did move on … to playing high school ball for Piedmont and joining the travel ball team Oklahoma Exclusive Gold, coached by Donnie Hughes, whose own daughter Shianne played at OSU. Simunek dominated in the travel ball ranks, leading the team to the national 16 and under championship, tossing a no-hitter in the win.
She finished with a 56-8 record in club ball while also leading PHS to a district and regional championship.
Simunek eventually had a few college offers, initially committing to a school in Kansas City, Missouri, but as time went on, she realized she wanted to be closer to home. Family meant a lot to her. Instead of going to Texas, which is where Cami grew up, or going to Oklahoma, her dad Jeff’s favorite school, Simunek wanted to stay north of I-40, but south of Kansas.
About that time, she heard OSU had hired a new coach – Kenny Gajewski – so she decided to reach out to him and express her interest in the Cowgirls.
“She literally called Coach G and said, ‘Hey this is Logan Simunek, I am going to pitch for you. He was like, ‘OK, who is this chick on the phone?’” Cami said.
Gajewski initially told her that he would send someone down to the Oklahoma City suburb to take a look at her. So intrigued by the call, though, he changed his mind and decided to make the trip himself. He arrived at what he called a barn – which Simunek claimed was an old car shop.
“It was not the nicest of facilities,” Simunek said.
Hughes had warned Gajewski that Simunek wasn’t going to be a pitcher to blow away the radar gun, but that she had a rise ball that was next level.
“Coach (Stacie) Pestrak and I drove over to this beat up old barn,” Gajewski said. “She was throwing like 56, 58, I was thinking ‘God dang, I don’t know how she is going to get anybody out.’ Then I saw that rise ball and thought, ‘God dang, that is going to get some people out.’ I truly believe when I saw that pitch, I knew this kid could help us.”
Cami said she was listening from outside to hear how it was going and once she heard Gajewski yell how excited he was, she knew that her daughter was going to be a Cowgirl.
“She threw that pitch that he was talking about and he said, ‘Oh s---!’ I thought, “Yes, that’s good!’” Cami said.
Simunek said even if Gajewski hadn’t offered her that day, she was going to walk on. Just knowing that a coach was willing to come down to watch her throw showed her the commitment he had for his own players.
“Even if I had to walk on. I wanted to go there,” Simunek said.
In Simunek’s first appearance in the orange and black, she was in the raucous, humid environment of Tiger Park in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. For any freshman, a game in Southeastern Conference country is daunting, but Simunek thinks having to play in that environment to start off with really helped her learn to block everything out in the circle.
Not to say she wasn’t scared playing the Louisiana State Tigers as she gave up six hits and five runs in her one inning, starting her career off with a 105.00 earned run average.
She quickly got the hang of things, though, making five starts and appearing in 27 games. She finished her freshman year with a 3.99 ERA and a 6-3 record.
Since that freshman year, Simunek said she has changed so much.
“It is night and day, I feel, mentally and physically, I am just a way different person and just older and mature,” Simunek said. “I have no doubts. I am not scared or anything like I was my freshman year. Now, I am excited and ready to play.”
Her sophomore season, Simunek notched two saves and finished with an 8-5 record. Last season, in a crowded rotation, she had the second-most appearances with 30 and finished with an 8-3 record. One game in particular that stood out for the 5-foot-8 right-hander was when she was called on against Texas Tech with the team down 7-0, on the brink of a run-rule.
Simunek pitched four inning and didn’t allow another hit as the Cowgirls rallied to win 8-7.
“She likes pressure and likes being in that circle and having that pressure,” Cami said. “Coming into relief where it may be the seventh inning and it may be the second inning and the bases are loaded and no outs, then you have brought the right person in because she is going to get those outs and we are going to move forward.”
Cami said she doesn’t know how her daughter is so calm on the field because when she is watching Logan’s games, Cami’s heart monitor on her Apple watch shoots from about 60 to the 130s.
“Ice in her veins is what Coach G said. One game she played last year and we were ahead about 20 to nothing and she loaded the bases and he came up and said, ‘You know this game counts,’ and she said,’ I’ve got this, it’s all right.’ Do you like live in this pressure that you love or what?” Cami said.
Off the field, Simunek is anything but calm. She is a player who will do anything to keep her teammates’ spirits up, from climbing on the dugout net to cheering her heart out when her peers are up to bat.
“When she was a freshman and they played at Florida, she is literally on the fence,” Cami said. “Everyone else is down in the dugout and she is way up on the fence like a monkey and she is screaming. And that is her. I have to think, that is my child. She has so much energy, though.”
Gajewski said Simunek is a goofball and that is just her personality. However, though she might seem like a class clown, she has become a leader on the team.
“She’s a little goofy at times, but she cares and her care factor is high,” Gajewski said. “… We saw that out of her that I’ve never seen ever in my mind, never knew it was there. And I was like blown away. So I just think she’s, she’s ready to do that and she just needs to lead by example to she doesn’t need overtalk, you know, I mean, finding your time and making it happen and she’s finding that place.”
Simunek said she just feels like more of a leader, now. And as the last remaining member of her class, she has earned it. Simunek came to OSU with two other freshmen – Macy Fisher and Hayleigh Galvan – and over the years, they left and Simunek has stayed.
“I remember my freshman year, there were three of us and they all fell off one by one,” Simunek said. “Just thinking that, ‘Wow, I am the only original person left.’ It just shows that I worked my butt off and had to grind everything else, unlike some people who just leave.”
Even when it felt like she might get lost in the shuffle of the rotation, though, she never thought about leaving because of how much fun she has had.
“Honestly, I never even had thoughts of leaving because I was having so much fun,” Simunek said. “Even when I wasn’t playing, I was having fun. I was happy to be there. My freshman year, I got to play a lot so when I went out there, I was having the time of my life. I don’t care if I did bad or not. it hint hat is what helped me be successful.”
That attitude of just going out there and not being fazed with whoever is at the plate or what the score is plays into how big of a fan favorite she is. it is why when Drake’s verse from Travis Scott’s “SICKO MODE” starts playing over the loudspeakers at Cowgirl Stadium, everyone knows the tattooed blonde is about to get to work, no matter what adversity she is facing.
The tattoo, a floral arrangement done in two halves – one at Black Magic Tattoo an the other at Scissortail Tattoo in Oklahoma City – doesn’t really mean anything to Simunek other than the fact she likes flowers. But the ink has become somewhat of a defining factor. When the Cowgirls made the Women’s College World Series last year, Gajewski made waves by telling the press that Simunek earned the right to showcase her tattoos because she was playing like a “bad b----.”
It all plays into Logan’s legend. And even though her career is almost over, the agriculture business and communications major is going to enjoy every moment of it.
Simunek doesn’t know what she will do next, but she knows that if someone tells her she can’t do something, she is going to find a way to do it anyway.
What: Oklahoma State softball home opener
Who: Illinois-Chicago, Louisville
Where: Cowgirl Stadium
When: 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m.
Broadcast: 105.5 FM and ESPN+
