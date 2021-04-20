Natasha Mack just fulfilled a dream that was about 15 years in the making.
On Thursday night, the former Oklahoma State women’s basketball star, who won numerous awards this year, was selected in the WNBA Draft. She was taken No. 16 overall – fourth pick in the second round – by the Chicago Sky.
The goal of becoming a professional basketball player came true. It was Mack’s goal in the third grade.
She wrote it down in a book she later shared with her OSU teammates and coaches. About 15 years after writing down that goal, she accomplished it.
“It was an exciting night for her,” OSU coach Jim Littell said. “It was an exciting night for our staff that had the privilege of coaching the young lady for the last couple of years. I know her teammates were excited for her.
“The reality and the dream came true last night. We’ve been fortunate now to have six players drafted in the first, second or third round. To see her name come up was really special. It was really special for her that she had the opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream and see her name up on the board.”
The Lufkin, Texas, native was selected later than she was projected. She sat with her family watching the draft unfold on ESPN, seeing several Big 12 Conference players being taken before her.
Yet, once her name was called, a range of emotions took over knowing she’ll be headed to the Windy City for the first time in her life.
“At first, I got a little frustrated,” Mack said. “I thought I wasn’t going to be called any time soon, so when I finally heard my name, my face lit up. I was excited. I just had so many emotions running through my body. Finally, I knew where I was going, what team wants me and where to make an impact at. That meant a lot.”
Being drafted later than expected is motivation for Mack to prove the other teams wrong for not taking her.
“I have a chip on my shoulder,” Mack said. “I’m ready. I’ve always been slept on, so this is not something new to me. It’s just time to go out there and improve myself.”
Mack is used to being overlooked. She spent two years at Angelina College – a junior college in her hometown – Mack came to OSU where she became a star in a premier conference.
But, her story began before she played at Angelina College. After enrolling at Houston out of high school, Mack left college and began working at a poultry plant.
Her love of basketball was gone, but not forever. She was recruited to play for Angelina College, and four years later, she is set to join elite company in the WNBA.
“Honestly, I just learned to appreciate the game more,” Mack said of her year away from basketball working in a poultry plant. “I took it for granted, I admit that. So, to take that time off and be away from it, I just realized this is what I’m meant to do. It’s what I love to do.”
Mack became the sixth former Cowgirl to be selected in the WNBA Draft, and the first since Loryn Goodwin in 2018. All six players have been drafted during Littell’s tenure in Stillwater, with five doing so during his time as head coach.
Littell admitted he watched the draft nervously awaiting Mack’s name. He also said he believed this dream of her’s was possible when he recruited Mack.
“She is a great success story,” Littell said. “From giving up basketball to enrolling in her hometown junior college to becoming the national JUCO player of the year to winning so many awards while here. … One thing that’s really neat is she is going to get a degree, and I know her family is excited about that, and she has a chance to play the sport she loves.
“She was an incredible teammate. She solidified our program and might be one of the best teammates I’ve been fortunate enough to coach in 44 years. The way she was to her coaches, being respectful, putting an arm around her younger teammates and making them feel comfortable. Tasha did a lot more for us than what the numbers point out. There was a lot of things she did on and off the floor that ensured that we had a great year this year.”
Mack averaged 19.8 points and 12.4 rebounds per game this season, to go along with 4 blocks per contest. She broke her own school record of blocked shots in a season with 112 this year, helping her set the school record for career blocked shots – in just two years, one of which had a shortened nonconference season because of COVID-19.
She collected many awards this season, including the Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year as well as the WBCA NCAA Division I Defensive Player of the Year.
Mack received All-America honors from six different outlets, garnering second-team recognition from ESPN.com, Sports Illustrated and World Exposure Report as well as third-team honors from the Associated Press, The Athletic and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.
The Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and unanimous Big 12 All-Defensive Team and first-team all-league selection, Mack was also a finalist for the Katrina McClain Award, which is given to the nation’s top power forward. She also appeared on the Wade Trophy Watch List, the Naismith Award Midseason Team and was tabbed as the Big 12 Player of the Week on three occasions.
