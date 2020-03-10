Philip Redwine-Bryant could have just written down athlete on his resume for NFL scouts Tuesday, and he wouldn’t have been wrong.
The former Oklahoma State walk-on linebacker impressed scouts on Pro Day with his versatility, as not only did he do the defensive drills many would expect, but he also worked out as a fullback and long snapper.
Redwine-Bryant, who played a bit of tight end at Harker Heights High School in Texas, said he wanted to leave no stone unturned.
“I mean shoot, put me out there for quarterback, too. Honestly, I tried to focus on linebacker, fullback and long snapper. I have that in my toolbelt and want to show that here. Hopefully I got a good look at that and they got a good look at me, too, so we will see what happens,” Redwine-Bryant said.
On a day in which the Cowboys had a smaller-than-usual number working out, Redwine-Bryant was one of the members who improved his stock.
The multiple time team captain said he is looking to make a team any way he has to. And though he isn’t going anywhere out of state to train since he is finishing up his second degree this spring, Redwine-Bryant will be working with the Cowboy track and field team trying to earn a medal in the discus before he hopefully starts his pro football career.
However he makes a team, he is willing to do it. If an NFL coach asked him to be a special teamer, Redwine-Bryant had the perfect answer.
“I would say, ‘Look coach, I will clean toilets, too. I do the whole thing.' Just to get on that team and show out and do what I do, I would do anything for the team,” Redwine-Bryant said.
In previous years, the weight room under Boone Pickens Stadium was packed when prospects like James Washington and Mason Rudolph were working out. OSU had a smaller draft class this year with stars Tylan Wallace and Chuba Hubbard choosing to stay.
Tuesday was more low-key, with 10 former Cowboys working out, along with a Houston Baptist player who started his career in Stillwater.
The biggest name of the class – cornerback A.J. Green – was on a mission to prove he was better than his performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis last month.
Green – who measured in at 6-foot-1, 197 pounds – is being looked at as a mid-round pick for NFL secondaries. After he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.62 seconds, Green said he did much better Tuesday as he was unofficially clocked in the 4.45-4.50 range.
“I think it went pretty good and pretty smooth. There was some things I didn’t do well at the combine and I came and feel like I made a statement here,” Green said. “… I wanted to improve my 40 time and I feel like I made a big jump today.”
Green, the lone Cowboy invited to the combine, has been working out in Florida all offseason and felt he had to show out Tuesday because a tweaked back injury caused him to underperform in Indianapolis.
“It is disappointing, all the weeks of talking to the coaches and telling them good things about yourself, then you get a nagging injury,” Green said. “I came too far to sit out the combine, it was something that I worked hard for.”
Green had a 9-foot, 6-inch broad jump and a 34-inch vertical.
The most surprising vertical of the day came from quarterback Dru Brown, who had the best mark of the day at 36 inches, which would have been best among quarterbacks at the combine.
Brown, who has been working out in Atlanta over the offseason, said he was proud of that number.
“I thought it was pretty good. That is the highest I ever jumped. The adrenaline got me going,” Brown said.
Brown, who started his career at the College of San Mateo before enrolling at Hawaii and transferring to OSU a few years ago – said he embraces the underdog role, knowing he started as a junior college player.
“I am not supposed to be here, but it is a product of the work I have put in,” Brown said. “No one can take it away from me. It means a lot to me that I went to junior college, because no one really wanted me, but that being said, I am grateful to the University of Hawaii for giving me a chance and Oklahoma State. Every time I come on the field, whether it is in tights or pads, I have that on my mind for sure.”
Johnny Wilson said he wanted to compete with Brown on the vertical, but once he saw the quarterback jump, he joked that he knew he wasn’t going to get anywhere near Brown’s number.
Wilson ended up with a 27 1/2 inch vertical, but the number that he was most impressed with was 28 repetitions of 225 pounds on the bench press. It was the best mark of the day and would have been sixth among offensive linemen at the combine.
Wilson, who measured in at 6-foot-3, 311 pounds, said he was happy to show off his strength and speed, which he was unofficially timed around the 5.0 second range.
“Everyone makes fun of my arms because they are short, so I want to go out and prove that they are short and strong and I am explosive and got some speed behind me,” Wilson said.
Wilson, along with Marcus Keyes, participated in the offensive line drills, with both working on snapping the ball as part of those. Wilson played center in his time with the Cowboys, as well as guard. He said when he competed at the Tropical Bowl and Hula Bowl, he had to play center out of necessity, but he is open to playing anywhere on the line.
“I played tackle in high school, got here and played two years at center, got my first start at guard,” Wilson said. “I am cool doing whatever. I just like playing football.”
On the other side of the line, Mike Scott was the lone defensive lineman participating, as the Cowboys are set to return most of their defense next year. Scott said he didn’t have the best day at some of the speed drills in the Sherman E. Smith Training Center, but he felt like he did well in the position segment.
“They like the way I look. I am the prototype 6-foot-5, 260 (pounds),” Scott said. “I am long and I can play. At the end of the day, they know I can play football, so why not have a football player on your team. Hopefully they like me.”
Scott said he will be training for the NFL Draft now that the pro day is over, but he feels like he made a good enough statement Tuesday that he will appear on some team’s radars.
“I am definitely training. I will be working a lot on skill,” Scott said. “I feel like I should have been way better, so I know I got so much more to grow to be a better pass rusher and football player in general. I know my ceiling is very high. I have a lot of room to improve and I can’t wait to get started.”
The lone specialist of the day to work out was kicker Matt Ammendola. The Lansdale, Pennsylvania, native spent most of the day waiting for his drills, but he said once it was his time, he thinks he did well at field goals and kickoffs for the scouts.
“I was just overall really looking forward to it,” Ammendola said. “It is a great opportunity overall that Oklahoma State provides. Really, really great pro day. I kind of go out there every day and go through my normal routine and go kick the ball.”
Also working out were cornerbacks Kemah Siverand and Bryce Balous – who had 18 bench press reps, which would have been good for seventh among defensive backs – as well as wide receivers Jordan McCray and Terry Tillman – the Houston Baptist product.
The NFL Draft is set for April 23-25 in Las Vegas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.