A bye week before the final three games of the regular season was a blessing for someone like Brock Martin, who’s dealt with injuries during his college career.
Last week was a week of rest and preparation for Brock and the Oklahoma State football team after back-to-back wins to become bowl eligible. They’re preparing to host Kansas this week after using last week to heal up a bit.
“We got our bodies right,” Martin said. “We did a whole lot of scout team stuff and got those looks in. We watched a lot of film, but didn’t do a whole lot of physical stuff. We only have three games left, so we did a lot of recooping and getting our minds right.
“If you get a lot of reps, the rest is nice. You don’t have to go out there and worry about if you maybe have a sore shoulder or sore back. You don’t have to worry about running into people and making it more sore. It’s relaxing.”
For the redshirt sophomore defensive end from Oologah, last week was also spent playing the new video game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. It’s one way he relaxes off the field.
That, along with going back home and visiting his parents. He enjoyed some family time – it wasn’t as frustrating as the new video game, he joked.
[“The new Call of Duty is tough,” Martin said. “It’s tough. On the old Call of Duty, my (kill-death ratio) was about a 2.2. Now, I’m like a 1.0. It’s just different.”
Dealing with the adversity of a new game is similar, but not nearly as difficult as it’s been for Martin to overcome injuries during his football career.
It began with a torn ACL before his junior year of high school. He still played a handful of games that fall before winning his second of three wrestling state championships that winter, but dealing with the pain and learning to play through it was the thing he took out of the ordeal.
“A couple dings here or there – maybe an ankle or shoulder pain,” Martin said. “I tore my ACL going into my junior year of high school and I still came back to play football and wrestle. It hurt every day, but the doctors told me it wasn’t going to tear, so I just let it rip.
“If you want to play, you want to play. If you don’t want to, you’ll make an excuse not to.”
That’s the mantra Martin has taken during his short time as a Cowboy. He admits to running onto the field at Boone Pickens Stadium not completely physically healthy, but he pushes through it.
“Mentally, I’m 100 percent there,” Martin said. “If I’m a little dinged up or whatever, I just have to forget about it and get through it. Once that adrenaline starts pumping, I don’t really feel anything anyway.”
Mental toughness is something Martin learned long ago, whether through his football or successful wrestling career as a youth. That helped him battle through a 2017 redshirt season and a 2018 campaign where he saw action in all 13 games.
This year, he’s played in all nine games and is the leading tackler on the defensive line. His 24 tackles ranks ninth on the team, but first among those on the line. Martin also has one fumble recovery.
He recorded only seven a year ago, so it’s been a season of growth for Martin, which he admits can be hard as injuries come and go.
“Honestly, I feel like there are still a whole lot of improvements for me to make,” Martin said. “My first year, I had the shoulder injury. Then I had compartment syndrome surgery. So I’ve had a couple surgeries and it’s been improve and then setback, improve and setback. There is still a lot more for me to do – stay healthy and get stronger and faster.
“I’ve improved in being able to recognize things faster. I watch film a lot more efficiently. I’m able to recognize backfield sets and wide receiver sets and formations. So, my brain operates a whole lot faster than it did my freshman year.”
Dealing with injuries while trying to keep improving has been difficult, but Martin has tried to remain positive through the whole process.
“It’s really, really frustrating,” Martin said. “You finally get a new PR in power clean or a new PR in squat or bench, you finally feel good on the practice field, spring ball you’re feeling good and then, just bang – you almost have to restart. Then, you get back up there and you’re feeling good and you get another injury. You just have to keep fighting.”
“I’ve never thought about giving up. I’ve come back once so I can do it twice. I’ve done it twice so I can do it three times. Another injury comes up, let’s go again. I hope that never happens again, but if it happens, it happens.”
This week, Martin and the Cowboys host a Kansas team that has showed signs of growth, too. The Jayhawks upset Texas Tech earlier this season as their offense has begun to improve.
Martin knows his Cowboys are in for a fight against a team trying to become relevant in college football again.
“Their offense has been outstanding the last three games minus the Kansas State game,” Martin said. “They put 48 or 49 against Texas. They beat Texas Tech, who beat us. They have a new offensive coordinator and they’re putting up points. We have to find a way to stop (Pooka) Williams, No. 1. He’s a huge threat. He’s very patient behind his offensive line and he finds gaps to hit. They have a couple shifty wide receivers who are quick off the ball. They have a pretty impressive offense.”
One challenge for the Cowboys’ defense will be slowing down KU running back Pooka Williams. OSU coach Mike Gundy referred to Williams as a bouncy ball, and Martin agreed.
“We were watching film and there were a couple plays where Texas Tech had him wrapped up and it looked like there’s no way he’s getting out of this, and then he spins out, bounces around and ends up 20 yards downfield,” Martin said. “So, it’s been stressed a lot in practice to wrap up and get him to the ground.
“He doesn’t look very big on film, but by watching film you can see he’s strong. We’re going to have to work this week on bringing him to the ground, wrapping up and making sure he doesn’t get any extra yards.”
