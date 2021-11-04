Martin's basketball skills help him emerge as OSU's leading receiver

Tay Martin looked at the ground and spotted evidence that he had planted at least one of his feet in bounds while catching the football.
When Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders sent a deep pass spiraling into Martin’s hands, Martin dug his left shoe into the field at Jack Trice Stadium, uprooting some of the natural grass just inside the pylon. Noticing the indentation his foot had left in the end zone, Martin slapped the spot on the field, signaling to the nearby referee that the touchdown should stand.
With the coordination of a crafty guard on a basketball court, he had somehow situated both feet in the end zone.
“I tried to get one foot in, and I dragged both of them, so I surprised myself,” Martin said. “I was happy it paid off that way and good to know practice is paying off.”
Martin, a supersenior from Houma, Louisiana, can fine-tune his balance and dexterity when he’s working with Sanders or putting in reps with the JUGS passing machine during the week, but his commitment to practice isn’t the only reason crowd-dazzling catches have become routine plays for him. OSU’s breakout receiver said he has developed some of his football skills because of a different sport.
“I played a lot of basketball growing up,” Martin said. “Me moving my body, just different angles, and twirling my body, I was always able to be flexible and fall ugly and able to secure the catch.”
Listed under his full name, Davontavean Martin, the recruiting videos from his hoops career show a high school kid with nimble feet, shifty maneuvers and a penchant for taking flight.
In a Hudl clip from 2015, Martin secures a pass outside the paint, drives toward the basket and springs up to the rim, throwing down a monstrous dunk over his opponent. The highlight is fittingly called “The poster,” and his four-minute Hudl tape – shared with the title “underrated” – is packed with similar clips.
Traces of his technique as a young guard seep into his tendencies as a receiver striving to outplay Power 5 defenses. His focus on footwork and body control carries from one sport to the next.
“You can really see most of his basketball skills,” sophomore receiver Brennan Presley said. “Even sometimes, he’ll use a basketball move as a football move in terms of his press releases (against defenders), so you can really see the transition from his basketball to his football game.”
The connection between those sports showed during his toe-tap touchdown that gave OSU a 21-17 lead at Iowa State, a moment of celebration for the Cowboys despite their eventual loss.
One week later, Martin secured a 36-yard pass in the end zone to contribute to OSU’s blowout win against Kansas, and he had also displayed his coordination with a 26-yard catch against Baylor that ESPN described as “ridiculous,” reaching above double coverage to secure the ball near the sideline.
He might as well have posterized the two Bears with a dunk.
Although Martin can’t use all of his basketball tricks on the football field, he has opportunities to relive his high school glory days. In their free time, members of the Cowboy football team enjoy playing pickup basketball games.
“We all do it, and it’s not like a macho ego man thing,” Presley said. “It’s just like, ‘Hey, let’s go have some fun.’ Basically, we’re kids for that amount of time, like an hour or two hours, and just playing.”
Everyone has a unique role. Presley compared safety Kolby Harvell-Peel to NBA star Chris Paul, describing him as a “facilitator.” Gabe Simpson, a former Cowboy basketball walk-on, has “a nice jump,” according to Martin. At 5-foot-8, Presley said he can’t dunk, but he knows how to get some elevation, which he showcased during his own standout touchdown catch against Iowa State.
Several of the Cowboys once competed on prep basketball teams, but unlike most of his teammates, Martin gained recognition as a hoops recruit, even committing to Tulane as a dual-sport athlete.
“I played on the Nike circuit, Adidas circuit,” Martin said. “I played pretty high-level basketball, so that for sure translated to football.”
Eventually, Martin set the basketball dreams aside and switched his commitment to play football at Washington State, where he spent three seasons before transferring to OSU.
After waiting in line behind Tylan Wallace for much of the 2020 season, Martin is averaging 75.6 yards per game this year, ranking third in the Big 12 Conference. Entering OSU’s matchup against West Virginia, Martin leads his team with 529 yards on 36 catches.
On the basketball court, the Cowboys might not keep stats, but Presley said Martin is likely the best of the group.
For Martin, it’s a chance to stay connected to a hobby that had once been a major part of his life. Martin said when basketball season rolls around, he sometimes misses playing, but his skills from the gym aren’t lost.
He’s just using them for making touchdown catches and beating cornerbacks instead of grabbing jump balls and boxing out opponents on the hardwood.
“I told him after the season, if they’ll take him,” Presley said, “they should let him play on the basketball team.”
