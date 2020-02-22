With the shot clock winding down to single digits, Cameron McGriff stepped back and launched a fadeaway shot behind the arc.
It swished through the net, officially driving a nail into the visitor’s coffin Saturday afternoon inside Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The long-range bucket tied McGriff’s career record for points in a game. The Oklahoma State senior has played in 127 games, but he seemed bound and determined to not lose his final regular season Bedlam contest.
He didn’t score in the final few minutes, but his presence on both ends of the court was felt in the Cowboys’ 83-66 win over in-state rival Oklahoma. The win ended a three-game skid in the series, and was possibly the final Bedlam contest for McGriff and his fellow seniors.
“I just wanted to be aggressive on both ends of the floor,” McGriff said. “It’s a huge game for our fans and university. Being a kid from Grand Prairie, Texas, I didn’t really know how much it meant to the state of Oklahoma until I actually got here. This is one I’ll definitely cherish for a pretty long time.”
OSU coach Mike Boynton said McGriff has been his team’s most consistent player the past five or six weeks, even in losses. He was happy to see McGriff continue to play inside out.
“Cam is a good shooter, but he’s best when he’s attacking the basket,” Boynton said. “You’ve got to play to your strongest strengths and what the team needs from you. Maybe Cam becomes a professional basketball player who’s relied on to shoot 3s. For our team, we need him around the basket, defending and getting into the paint, because he can finish so well, even against bigger guys.”
Although McGriff scored 28 points, which matched his career high from a game against LSU on Nov. 25, 2018, his defense was just as important Saturday. For most of the game, he guarded OU junior Brady Manek, who entered the contest as the Sooners’ second-leading scorer (15.3 points per game), just behind senior Kristian Doolittle.
Boynton talked Thursday about how slowing down Manek would be key for his team. Manek dropped 30 points – one shy of his career high – in the Feb. 1 contest. Manek hit five 3-pointers in the first eight minutes of that game, leading OU to a 82-69 victory in Norman.
On Saturday, the Harrah native was held to just two points on 1 of 8 shooting, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range.
“We didn’t let him catch the ball,” McGriff said. “I think that’s pretty important. We know how important he is to that team and how great of a shooter he is, so we had to key in on him.”
McGriff and the Cowboys had a slow start on the offensive end. Freshman Kalib Boone, who scored 14 points – two shy of his career high, gave the Cowboys a boost off the bench. He scored six points in his first four possessions, trimming the Sooners’ lead to four points.
Boone’s spark ignited the OSU offense, especially McGriff, who had five points when OU took a 21-11 lead nearly midway through the half. The Cowboys answered with a 13-0 run where six players scored.
OSU kept the momentum going into the break. McGriff scored nine of 16 first half points during the final four minutes. He helped give OSU a 42-36 halftime lead.
“When I first committed here, I came here two years ago and I saw them play OU when they had Trae Young, and I saw the atmosphere,” Boone said. “I said this was the game I wanted to play in and getting to play them this year, and come out with the win feels amazing. The first half was unbelievable. To have 12 points in the first half was crazy.”
It took the Grand Prairie, Texas, native nearly 11 minutes into the second half to score after the break. But, it couldn’t have come at a better time.
OU had trimmed a 14-point lead down to six and was already in the double bonus at the free throw line. Out of an OSU timeout, McGriff scored a traditional three-point play just one possession before he sank one of his four 3-pointers, pushing the lead back to double figures.
The Sooners would get no closer down the stretch. McGriff’s six-straight points, followed by a 3-pointer from graduate transfer Jonathan Laurent and another 3 from McGriff, pushed the lead to an insurmountable amount.
“It’s Bedlam, right? It means more,” Boynton said. “I think our kids played that way. I think big-picture wise our team has continued to get better and that’s a credit to them.”
The Cowboys’ final bucket was supposed to be scored by senior Trey Reeves, who isn’t fully healthy but told Boynton he wanted to play in the final minute after the OSU student body chanted, “We want Trey.”
Reeves came in and caught a pass wide open on the wing near the Cowboys’ bench. Instead of shooting, he pump faked and passed it. OSU walk-on senior, J.K. Hadlock – a Glencoe High graduate – shot and buried the 3-pointer to score his only points of the season.
“The play was for Trey Reeves,” Boynton said. “He kind of overthought this thing. He’s too smart for that. He’s too smart for me. I should have drawn up the play for someone to pass to him after he was open.”
OSU sophomore Yor Anei finished with a double-double – the fourth of his career – with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The Cowboys will travel to Lawrence, Kansas, to face the No. 3 Jayhawks, which could be ranked No. 1 Monday after they won at No. 1 Baylor on Saturday. The OSU-KU game will be played at 8 p.m. Monday at famed Allen Fieldhouse.
“We’re going to need to find a way to offset two of, maybe the two best players in the conference,” Boynton said. “If the season ended today, I’d guess they’d have two co-players of the year on the same team in (Devon) Dotson and Doke (Azibuike). Big challenge ahead of us, but I’m excited for the opportunity to go up there and see what we’re made of.”
