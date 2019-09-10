McNeese presented chance for potential redshirts to play

Oklahoma State got the opportunity to take advantage in the McNeese game of the second-year redshirt rule that allows players to compete in up to four games while still being able to retain a year of eligibility.
The most notable of the true freshmen to play in the final minutes of the blowout of the FCS opponent was running back Deondrick Glass, a four-star prospect out of Katy, Texas. Glass had three carries for 10 yards, but also a fumble that was returned 32 yards for a McNeese touchdown.
“This was a game to get some of those guys in,” Cowboy coach Mike Gundy said after the game. “I’m going to guess maybe eight got in. … I think when we talked on Thursday, we felt like over these next few games we’d be able to get some guys in and we had about eight players we thought we could get in and work out.”
Glass appeared be the main figure from the freshman offensive skilled players to get their first look in-game. Gundy pointed out a couple players on the defensive side of the ball who also got some late-game experience.
“(Kamryn) Farrar made a play or two,” Gundy said Monday. “... (Israel Isuman-Hundley), a freshman defensive end ran well down the field on a kickoff – showed some speed, and activity but got blocked at the end, because he didn’t know what he was doing.”
Farrar is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound linebacker from Skyline High School in Dallas. He was a three-star prospect coming out of high school – where he also ran track, with a personal-best time of 11.33 in the 100-meter dash – and was ranked No. 86 outside linebacker in the national class and the No. 160 player in the state of Texas in the 247Sports composite ranking.
Isuman-Hundley was a three-star prospect out of Colleyville, Texas, who was ranked as the No. 59 defensive end in the country by 247Sports.
Gundy also recalled seeing defensive end Kody Walterscheid and cornerback Xavier Player getting minutes as likely true freshmen who could ultimately redshirt. Other potential candidates for redshirting who got some action were defensive tackle Xavier Ross and cornerback Demarco Jones.
Gundy impressed by attendance
The home opener might have featured a lowly team from the FCS, but Oklahoma State’s fan base still turned out for OSU’s lone home game in the month of September.
It was announced at the game that it was a sell out of 55,509, with a combination of factors seeming to be the reasoning for many on such a large turnout – one of the top contributors considered being the first look at redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders, who was named the Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Week for his performance against McNeese.
“What’s interesting is, attendance across the country is down in football and basketball,” Gundy said. “… We had a good crowd at Oregon State – I was surprised by how many people we had at Oregon State – then the crowd we had here. I think the people behind the scenes have done a nice job of marketing and sales, but obviously it all helps when we win.
“The fans and the people that come to the game, they’ll never know how much it means to me, personally, just for our players.”
Cowboys in the NFL
This past weekend marked the start of the NFL regular season, which seems to see an increase in the number of former Oklahoma State players on rosters at the next level.
According to OSU, there are 12 ex-Cowboys who were on active rosters to open the season with another seven on practice squads for a total of 19 players with OSU ties at the next level.
“We keep up with every one of those guys – they’re an important part of what we do,” Gundy said. “… We work all day Sunday, so I don’t see any games, but I get updated on everything that’s going on.
“All the new gear that we have for our team, we box up in a nice package and send off to all of them, thanking them for what they’ve done. It’s a big part of what we are.”
Some of the highlights from the opening weekend were Seattle running back Chris Carson, who combined for 101 yards of total offense with two touchdowns; Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers, who had a game-high 10 tackles; Kansas City defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah, who had the only sack for the Chiefs in the opener; Pittsburgh wide receiver James Washington, who had two catches for 51 yards; and Baltimore running back Justice Hill, who got seven carries for 27 yards in his rookie debut.
