Mike Gundy addresses status of injured OSU defenders

Absent from Oklahoma State’s opener at Oregon State was a pair of Cowboy defenders that have a year or more of experience under their belt.
Linebacker Calvin Bundage – who has been listed as a backup to former-safety, turned linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez – did not even travel to Corvallis with the Cowboys. And there’s not a very clear picture of when the senior from Edmond who had 62 tackles and 1.5 sacks last season will return to the field.
“Calvin had a setback about 10 days ago, so we held him out,” Cowboy coach Mike Gundy said. “Some time this week we’ll get an update. We might hold him out again this week, just depends on how he’s feeling. He’s got a back issue and they’re hard to determine.”
Also missing in the opener was Colorado transfer Israel Antwine.
The sophomore defensive lineman from Millwood who started in 11 games for the Buffaloes last year appears to be closer to returning to action, according to Gundy.
“We’ll know here in a couple days. He’s practicing with the ones and the twos. We have him setting on ‘G’ and waiting on ‘O,’” Gundy said.
Relating with the Orgerons
Lining up under center for the visiting McNeese Cowboys this Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium will be the son of one college football’s top head coaches.
Junior quarterback Cody Orgeron is the son of LSU coach Ed Orgeron. Something Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy can relate to with one son as a senior starting quarterback at Stillwater High – who currently has offers from Eastern Michigan and Toledo, according to 247Sports.
“It’s a cool situation,” said Gundy. “I don’t know Ed real well. … But he seems like he’s a pretty emotional guy, so I’m sure that he enjoys that side of it.
“I can only speak for me. I just enjoy watching my kids play and I hope that they play with enthusiasm and good attitude, and compete and they’re tough. If they have success, they have success. That’s based on what they put into it. That’s the fun part for me to watch when my boys play and I’m sure he’s excited. The difficult part is he doesn’t get to see him play. You can watch tape and replays and all that, but it’s not the same.”
Gundy makes it a point to get to as many Stillwater High football games he can to watch his son Gunnar under center. The Cowboy coach mentioned how he was unable to make it to the team’s final scrimmage last Thursday in Norman due to OSU’s Friday night game against Oregon State, but he typically can be spotted at SHS games when the OSU football schedule permits.
