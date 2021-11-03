NCAA's cowardice continues to be a scourge on college athletics

Everybody knew it was wrong. That is, everybody but the decision-makers themselves.
When word spread Wednesday morning that Oklahoma State men’s basketball had lost its appeal to have a postseason ban lifted by the NCAA, the outcry didn’t solely come from Oklahoma State and it’s fans.
National reporters who cover college basketball, and the NCAA, were defending Oklahoma State and eviscerating the mobsters within the morally bankrupt National Collegiate Athletic Association.
“This is ridiculous,” tweeted Jeff Goodman, who writes for Stadium.
“Completely unfair to them and ALL players in that program,” tweeted Jon Rothstein, a college basketball insider for CBS Sports. “A miscarriage of justice!”
“This is so tone deaf and wrong by the NCAA. Inexcusable. The NCAA’s horrible reputation is well earned,” ESPN personality Jay Bilas tweeted.
“To penalize ALL innocent parties by banning them from (March Madness) is totally UNFAIR,” tweeted Dick Vitale, one of the most recognized voices of college basketball.
“Unacceptable NCAA,” beloved college basketball sideline reporter Holly Rowe tweeted.
The NCAA properly issued penalties for the sole perpetrator in the Oklahoma State aspect of the FBI sting, issuing a show clause to former assistant coach Lamont Evans. The NCAA event proclaimed that OSU gained no clear competitive advantage and did not hold the administration at fault for the criminal activities of Evans.
And yet, just over four years after the arrest – and subsequent firing – of Evans, the 17 players on OSU’s roster who never played for Evans (and most of whom have likely never even heard his name until the past 24 hours) were told by the NCAA that they are as guilty as Evans by delivering a postseason penalty onto them.
From the onset, the NCAA was going in with a mindset of setting an example.
Stan Wilcox, the NCAA vice president of regulatory affairs, was quoted in 2019 CBS Sports story, “I wouldn’t want to be the first institution to go through that process.” (A quote Cowboy coach Mike Boynton brought up Wednesday while rightly taking the NCAA to the woodshed.)
Oklahoma State was the first. But they were also the last.
The NCAA didn’t live up to their own example set with the Cowboy program.
In the time since OSU was issued its sentence, other programs entwined in similar corruption were levied punishments that were softer and served as nothing more than a verbal warning.
The same NCAA found the same corruption committed by Evans occurred during his time at South Carolina, and yet in February, the Gamecocks received no postseason ban – despite Evans doing it for four years (as opposed to his one year at OSU).
The NCAA claims it’s core principles are “well-being, fairness, integrity and teamwork.”
But in reality, is has catastrophically failed in all four facets – once again.
The NCAA has no integrity with its membership, the media or the fans.
The decision levied was unfair to the Oklahoma State athletes, who the NCAA is supposed to care for their well-being. The organization issued its denial of appeal three days before OSU’s season-opening exhibition – meaning any player who may want to leave due to the postseason ban, will be impacted regarding their eligibility due to being enrolled this semester.
Oklahoma State will also be losing scholarships, which Boynton hammered home the most accurate assessment of his program losing a scholarship – it’s not his programing losing one, it’s a future student-athlete who will be the real victim, too.
“There is a kid who is not going to get a scholarship to college because we can’t offer one over the next whatever years it is with that scholarship reduction,” Boynton said. “That sounds like a really just way to punish somebody who did something wrong five years ago.”
Not only is the decision detrimental to Oklahoma State, but to the NCAA’s mission itself.
Despite Oklahoma State’s teamwork during the process, providing everything the NCAA requested – including attending two gutless interviews in the middle of Oklahoma State’s basketball season (one the day before a Bedlam game, the other the morning of a Kansas contest) – the university was penalized worse than any program that did not cooperate.
“It’s no wonder nobody trusts them,” an emotional Boynton said of the NCAA. “Because they get to hide behind letters – COI (committee on infractions) and IAC (infractions appeals committee) – and they don’t have to come and do this, answer questions and talk to kids and talk to parents.”
Boynton called upon other programs being investigated to “don’t do what we did” in terms of cooperating because of the obvious harsher inconsistencies between punishment for those who cooperate and those who do not. Even his boss, OSU Athletics Director Chad Weiberg, expressed regret for working with the NCAA.
“I hope that we never have to go through anything like this again, obviously, but if we do, we will do things different,” Weiberg said.
The NCAA has been spiraling toward its own demise – with even its president, Mark Emmert, saying over the summer it may be time to consider a decentralized and deregulated version of college sports. And its constant cowardice to “hide behind letters” will expedite its inevitable downfall.
Unfortunately for the young adults on the Oklahoma State roster, that downfall won’t come soon enough. And that is why it’s a ridiculous, unfair, unacceptable miscarriage of Justice.
Jason Elmquist is sports editor of The Stillwater News Press. He can be contacted at jelmquist@stwnewspress.com
