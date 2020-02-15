Although Vivian Gray hit another milestone in her career, there was no stopping No. 2 Baylor on Saturday night.
The Bears dominated in each facet of the game to beat Oklahoma State 69-42 in Gallagher-Iba Arena and sweep the season series.
With the victory, Baylor has beaten the Cowgirls in nine-straight meetings. OSU coach Jim Littell said he wasn’t happy with how his team played, even if it was against one of the top teams in the country.
“I thought we had some people play a little on the intimidated side,” Littell said. “You can’t do that against Baylor. I mean they just smell it when you get that way, and they’re gonna come at you.”
Te’a Cooper led the Bears with 15 points, Juicy Landrum had 12 and Queen Egbo added 10. For OSU, Gray poured in 19 points while the rest of her teammates combined for 23.
While leading the team in scoring, Gray added to her career achievements. She has now scored double-digit points in 50 consecutive games, a feat that shows how much she has meant to the team and Littell in her two years in Stillwater.
“(Vivian) is a good leader,” Littell said. “She can be a little more vocal at times, but she leads by example and is a great practice player. We’ve won a lot of ball games because of her, and we’ll continue to win a lot of games because of her.”
As for OSU’s other usual scoring threat, Natasha Mack had a rough night. The junior scored seven points, but shot just 3 of 12 from the field. Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said her team’s defensive intensity had a role in the Mack’s struggles, as the Bears guarded her hard.
“(Mack) and Vivian Gray are two of the top scorers in our league,” Mulkey said. “So it was a challenge for us, and we accepted those challenges defensively.”
Baylor’s ability to cause disruptions not only applied to Mack, but also the rest of the Cowgirls. The Bears forced 19 turnovers and scored 17 points off of them.
Baylor (23-1 overall, 12-0 Big 12 Conference) started the game on an 11-4 run, but the Cowgirls answered with a 5-0 run to cut the lead to two. From there, the Bears ended the first quarter on another boost of momentum, and they took a 17-9 lead into the second quarter.
As the game rolled on, Baylor settled in and took over. The Bears outscored the Cowgirls (14-11, 5-8) by 15 in the second quarter and by seven in the third to take a comfortable 30-point advantage into the final 10 minutes.
Bryn Gerlich hit two late 3-pointers in the fourth for OSU, but it was too late.
Littell said he didn’t see a lot of difference between Saturday’s loss and the Cowgirls’ 94-48 loss earlier in the season against the Bears other than the tempo. He said neither of them were pretty.
“Our situation is we can’t have people play hesitant when you play really good people,” Littell said. “I thought Viv (Gray) played well tonight, and other than that we played pretty cautious, pretty tentative, and that doesn’t work against Baylor.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.