Five days before the Oklahoma State football team hosted Kansas on Homecoming weekend, coach Mike Gundy declared he was anticipating a fourth-quarter game.
Despite KU’s typical struggles against Big 12 Conference opponents, Gundy’s prediction wasn’t far-fetched, considering the Jayhawks had diverted from their usual pattern to surprise the nation with a near-upset of OU. The Cowboys have grown accustomed to fighting their way through dramatic nail-biters, but they finally had a chance to relax Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium, surpassing Gundy’s expectation.
OSU’s starters eagerly watched the second half from the sideline as the Cowboys vanquished KU 55-3, reviving their winning ways after recording their first loss of the season to Iowa State. With a comfortable lead, No. 15 OSU started making substitutions before halftime.
“It was unusual for us to start taking guys out in the second quarter, and it did feel a little different,” coach Mike Gundy said. “We’ve had a lot of games around here like that, but not recently.”
As the pieces fell into place on offense, OSU (7-1 overall, 4-1 Big 12) maintained its characteristic level of defensive tenacity and gave the Jayhawks no chance of walking away with a victory.
The Cowboys coasted to a 38-0 halftime lead, their biggest first-half advantage since leading Louisiana 44-0 in 2012. The 52-point win gave OSU its most sizable margin of victory since defeating Southeastern Louisiana by a whopping 54 points in 2016.
Starting quarterback Spencer Sanders and backup Shane Illingworth each threw for two touchdowns, and by the end of the game, third-string signal-caller Ethan Bullock was on the field.
While the Cowboys broke away from their recurring close-game narrative, KU (1-7, 0-5) looked like a shell of the team that almost stunned the Sooners. The Jayhawks had 10 first-half points against OU, but when they faced OSU one weekend later, they managed only 10 first-half passing yards.
OSU’s defense continually stuffed KU, refusing to allow a first down until backup quarterback Miles Kendrick ran for 11 yards with 9:16 left in the third quarter. The Jayhawks capped that drive with a field goal to avoid a shutout, but it was the most they could do to save themselves from the relentless Cowboys.
OSU quickly established an advantage, forcing three-and-outs on KU’s first two offensive drives and jumping to a 7-0 lead with Sanders’ 4-yard keeper. The Cowboys’ defense settled into a routine of pushing the Jayhawks off the field as quickly as possible, returning the ball to OSU with interceptions from safeties Jason Taylor II and Kolby Harvell-Peel.
Both first-quarter picks led to points. Taylor’s interception set the Cowboys’ up on KU’s 37-yardline, creating a drive that ended with senior placekicker Tanner Brown’s 49-yard field goal. Then with 27 seconds left in the first quarter, Sanders connected with sophomore receiver Brennan Presley for a 4-yard touchdown, extending OSU’s lead to 17-0 after Harvell-Peel’s pick.
“It just feels good, I think for everyone, when you have a defense that can, from the start, prevent the big plays, get off the field on third down, get turnovers,” defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said. “It just brings confidence for everybody, no matter what else is happening.”
And this time, almost everything else worked in OSU’s favor, too. In the second quarter, the Cowboys kept rolling and put a creative twist on a 14-yard touchdown play, running a reverse to Presley while Sanders blocked for him and rammed into a defender with his throwing shoulder.
Sanders found multiple ways to impact the offense. He threw for 157 yards, completing 12 of his 19 pass attempts, and also compiled 53 rushing yards, including 44 in the first quarter alone.
After building a stable foundation for the Cowboys, Sanders exited the game with 1:10 left until halftime, sending Illingworth in at quarterback. Illingworth went 6 for 10 with 70 yards, and he led an offense full of his second-string counterparts, who seamlessly continued what the first-string players had started.
“Just seeing those young guys go in, you could just see a smile light up on their faces,” Sanders said. “...I live for little things like that, and it’s great, especially building confidence for those young guys.”
Freshman John Paul Richardson scored his first career touchdown. Running back Jaden Nixon rushed for 53 yards on 11 carries in his OSU debut. The orange-clad fans scattered throughout the stadium kept gaining reasons to celebrate – during a third-quarter timeout, there was even a successful marriage proposal in the end zone near the video board.
The game couldn’t end without another defensive highlight. In the fourth quarter, redshirt freshman Nick Session picked off Kendrick on third down and 11, creating an opportunity for Alex Hale to kick the 26-yard field goal that capped OSU’s victory. After Session secured the football and returned it for 27 yards, rapper Kendrick Lamar’s lines “Sit down, be humble” sounded through the stadium speakers.
The one-win Jayhawks might not need humbling, but it was a deflating loss after their sudden spark against OU. Their offensive efficiency had dissolved, and they couldn’t contain an OSU offense featuring a plethora of scoring targets.
Next, the Cowboys have to figure out how to carry their winning recipe into their road matchup against West Virginia.
“It’s the whole deal, if you could bottle it up, you’d open it and do it again next week,” Gundy said. “I don’t know what all the answers were. We’ll lean on their focus and their discipline, and we’ll lean on their willingness to practice hard during the week.”
