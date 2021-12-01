Notebook: Gundy 'fairly certain' Broyles finalist Knowles will coach at OSU next season

He’s a football “scientist” who concocts defensive schemes and makes quick halftime adjustments.
He’s a quirky Philadelphian who speaks softly in press conferences but can yell intensely if he needs to emphasize a point to his team. He’s “Coach Cool,” according to an Oklahoma State Athletics video.
Throughout the season, people within the OSU football program have used an eclectic collection of terms and titles to describe defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. Now, they can add “Broyles Award finalist” to that list.
The five finalists for the 2021 Frank Broyles Award, which honors the top assistant coach in college football, were announced Monday, and Knowles is one of them. As praise for Knowles increases and the coaching carousel spins, OSU football fans wonder whether their beloved defensive coordinator will stay in Stillwater or leave for a different job.
Coach Mike Gundy couldn’t make any promises, but he did offer a reassuring statement during his Monday news conference.
“I am fairly certain that he’ll be coaching here next year,” Gundy said. “...I can’t say for sure, but within reason, I am very, very certain that he’ll be coaching here next year.”
It’s been a turbulent week for the coaching world with constant announcements of hires and departures. One of several head coaching openings is at Duke, the program that mutually parted ways with coach David Cutcliffe on Sunday. Knowles has history there – he was the defensive coordinator in Durham before joining Gundy’s staff in 2018.
There are no reports of Knowles showing interest in jobs away from Stillwater, but his accomplishments this season could make him an appealing choice for several programs with coaching vacancies.
Gundy said when OSU has job openings, he doesn’t sway coaches toward his program before the season ends. He said he doesn’t want other teams to take that approach with his coaches but recognized nothing is stopping them from doing so.
“We know that we can’t predict much in this profession,” Gundy said. “We know that for a lot of reasons. It’s always gonna be that way when money’s involved the way it is. The money’s gotten out of hand, and it’s out of control, but it’s not stopping.”
Regardless of Knowles’ plans, he has the chance to end the season with one of college football’s top honors. The Broyles Award winner will be announced Tuesday, three days after Knowles coaches against a fellow finalist: Baylor offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Jeff Grimes.
Martin confirms his return to OSU
Brock Martin decided he has more work to do.
Martin, a redshirt senior edge rusher for the Cowboys, announced Monday that he is returning for another season. As someone with NFL aspirations, he realized another year of college experience could benefit him.
“If you look at some of the guys that have gone on and got drafted, from here (and) from other schools, I gotta do some more,” Martin said. “I gotta fine-tune some things, fix some things, master a little bit more of my craft and figure out what I need to do from there.”
Martin shared the news of his return in a tweet, including a picture from the Bedlam game with the text, “Hey BPS, I’ll be seeing you again next year,” and a heart emoji. Martin has played a significant role in OSU’s defensive dominance – he and Devin Harper have the second-most sacks on the team with six each, and his 10.5 tackles for loss rank third among the Cowboys – but he has also had to fight through pain while recovering from a dislocated elbow.
“I’ve had a surgery damn near every offseason, so every year, I get set back another step,” Martin said. “...I guess as an older guy, you kind of realize how good (the treatment room) can be for you and how much it can help you.”
Although most of Martin’s fellow Cowboy veterans haven’t yet announced their decisions for next year, Gundy said he expects a majority of the defensive players to return.
Aranda provides Baylor injury update
As Baylor prepares to face OSU in the Big 12 Championship game, there are some question marks surrounding the Bears’ injuries.
On the Big 12 teleconference Monday, Dave Aranda shared updates on Kalon Barnes and Christian Morgan, defensive backs who did not play in Baylor’s last regular-season game. He had a positive outlook about Barnes but couldn’t provide as much information about Morgan.
“It looks good for Kalon,” Aranda said. “It’s still gonna be a day-by-day process, but it looks like the prognosis is good. For Christian, it’s a little bit cloudier of a picture, so I think we won’t probably know with Christian (until) more closer to game time.”
It’s also unclear whether quarterback Gerry Bohanon will be able to start or if he will sit out again. Bohanon has been dealing with a right hamstring injury and did not play against the Red Raiders, so redshirt freshman Blake Shapen filled in for him.
The Cowboy defense has to prepare for both quarterbacks. Shapen completed 20 of 34 pass attempts for 254 yards and two touchdowns against Texas Tech. Bohanon, a junior, has thrown for 2,160 yards and 17 touchdowns this season.
