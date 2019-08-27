Notebook: Hutton meshing with younger teammates

Tom Hutton has yet to punt in a game at Oklahoma State, but he’s already becoming a bit of a folk hero thanks to social media.
Since arriving in Stillwater, the 29-year-old freshman punter from Newborough, Victoria, Australia, he has become a fan favorite – as well as a favorite of Cowboy coach Mike Gundy, who speaks highly of Hutton almost weekly.
On Twitter, Hutton has given fans a glimpse into his new experience living in the United States – and being a married, 29-year-old college athlete.
“He acts like one of us,” said Cowboy senior placekicker Matt Ammendola, who turns 23 in December. “He’s 29 years old, but acts like he’s 18. But when he needs to be mature and kind of own his own stuff, he’s good about it.”
One of his most popular tweets was about the oddity of getting a bed check – while in his campus dwelling with his wife – at the start of the fall camp. A few days later, Gundy mentioned that Hutton – who is unavailable to media due to a program policy not allowing access to first-year players – likely wouldn’t be needing any more of those checks like many of the teenagers on the team.
He also showcased some trick-shot capabilities on Twitter, punting from about 20 yards away from a passing net – with targeted holes to throw the ball through – and landing several punts into the passing targets, joking in the tweet, “Just waiting for a couple of minor rule changes so I can join the QB race.”
“I was actually working on those with him,” Ammendola said. “He does all types of stuff that amazes us. He (kicks) left and right. I’m really excited to see the different types of kicks he’s going to bring out onto the field for game day.”
Having a unique personality in the special teams group is nothing new to Ammendola, though.
For the past four years, he’s had a front row view of the eclectic Zach Sinor – who famously created a Heisman Trophy campaign prior to his junior season, with the help of the Oklahoma State athletic department.
“You never knew what was coming out of Sinor’s mouth,” the Cowboy placekicker said.
But it’s not just Hutton’s personality and kicking that have drawn attention from his teammates.
“I joke with him about the accent,” redshirt junior running back LD Brown said.
“I was in the elevator with him one time, and I heard him talk. I was like, ‘Say something again.’ His voice was so deep, I was like, ‘I bet you get all the ladies, huh?’ He just sounded real cool, though.”
Hutton will make his college debut Friday with the Cowboys traveling to Corvallis, Oregon, to take on Oregon State in the season opener.
Boomer banged up
Oklahoma State freshman Grayson Boomer, a Cowboy Back from Collinsville, has torn his ACL according to a report in the Tulsa World – which cited his mother.
Boomer was a four-star prospect according to 247Sports, and was the second-rated players in the state of Oklahoma – behind Dax Hill, who signed with Michigan. He had received offers from nearly every Big 12 team, as well as some college football blue bloods like Michigan, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Nebraska.
According to a story on GoPokes.com, Boomer suffered the injury after fall camp – which wrapped up Aug. 18 – and he was serving as a scout team player in the Cowboys’ preparations for the opener against Oregon State.
It’s not certain if he would have redshirted this season, or seen some action throughout the year at the position. He was likely to have been slotted behind Jelani Woods and Logan Carter – the top two returning Cowboy Backs who are listed as dual starters on Oklahoma State’s official depth chart.
