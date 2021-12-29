The excitement was palpable when Brennan Presley talked about receiving a PlayStation 5 as part of the Fiesta Bowl, which is sponsored by PlayStation.
The console – that is difficult to find on store shelves even a year after its release due to global chip shortages – was the Christmas wish for Presley before the Cowboys even found themselves in the Fiesta Bowl. With the console given to each player was a copy of the newest Call of Duty first-person shooter game.
“It means everything because it's all I've wanted for the past year,” Presley said. “So I got it. Everybody else got it. So there's no excuse to, like, duck any smoke on the game. We all got the same game.”
But there is one video game that Presley plans to go out and purchase for his new console, and it has added meaning considering what happened this week.
Presley said he plans to buy a copy of Madden 22, and his comment came a day after legendary football coach and broadcaster John Madden – whose name is offered to the football video game – died at 85.
And for fellow Cowboy receiver Tay Martin, hearing the news about Madden had a big impact because of how the video game franchise has become a staple for football fans every year.
“It was very impactful having as a little kid playing Madden. I'm pretty sure we all did. Having that voice on the game,” Martin said. “Growing up seeing him, basically (I would) play with some friends and get the whole family together. You carry those memories and have those for life. So losing someone like him is definitely impacting kids all over the place. So definitely hitting hard, but he for sure is going to live forever.”
Oliver considered one of the top freshmen in the country
Collin Oliver has received a lot of recognition by league coaches for his performance in the Big 12 Conference as a true freshman, and that recognition is now going national.
The Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year was named Wednesday one of three finalists for the Freshman of the Year Award given out by the Football Writers Association of America. He is in the running with a pair of freshmen from perennial powers – Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud.
“I don't necessarily get to go against him every day in practice, but I see him every day in practice,” senior offensive lineman Josh Sills said Wednesday. “You can see when someone works hard. That's been his motto, from what I have known of being around him and seeing him or going against him here in practice. He's just kind of like Jaylen (Warren). He just has the attitude of – he never quits. He always works. And he always busts his (butt), and his hard work is paying off for him.”
Oliver has 11.5 sacks in 13 games after shooting up the depth chart because of his readiness when he came to campus and the injuries plaguing the position. His sack total ranks tied for eighth in the country, and he is the only freshman from a Power 5 program to have double-digit sacks this season.
A connection between Oklahoma State and Notre Dame
A report by Football Scoop earlier this week dove into the two weeks between the departure of Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly for LSU and the eventual elevation of defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, showcasing how it actually had an impact on Oklahoma State.
According to the report, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day had offered Freeman a “lucrative verbal offer” to become the next defensive coordinator at Ohio State – which is Freeman’s alma mater.
Ultimately, Notre Dame wanted to keep Freeman and elevated him to become the next head coach of the Fighting Irish.
And with that decision, Ohio State had to turn its attention to another candidate for defensive coordinator. That target was Oklahoma State’s Jim Knowles.
After a historical successful season with the Cowboy defense, Knowles took the Buckeyes’ job – becoming one of the highest-paid coordinators in the FBS in the process.
So had things gone differently, Notre Dame could have been playing the Fiesta Bowl without Freeman, and Oklahoma State could have been playing it with Knowles still in the coaches box.
