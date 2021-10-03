As a kid, Rashod Owens was familiar with Justin Blackmon’s receiving talent.
He watched Blackmon catch passes from Brandon Weeden, leading the Cowboys through a 2011 season that culminated with winning the Big 12 Conference. When Owens played NCAA Football 14 and Madden video games, Blackmon was a member of his virtual teams.
On Saturday, when the Oklahoma State football team defeated Baylor 24-14, redshirt freshman receiver Owens had the chance to meet Blackmon. Many former Cowboys, including Blackmon, returned to Boone Pickens Stadium as OSU celebrated the 10th anniversary of the 2011 season.
“It was real shocking that he came and surprised us,” Owens said. “It’s good to see a legend from Oklahoma State come and basically support us and give us motivation before the game and everything.”
At halftime, the 2011 team members gathered on the field, creating a nostalgia-inducing moment for fans as Weeden and Blackmon stood side by side.
After a highlight montage played on the video board, the duo gave the crowd another reminder of the glory days. Weeden tossed a pass to Blackmon, who was wearing an OSU jersey as he caught it in the end zone.
Coach Mike Gundy said Blackmon is “arguably the best receiver that’s ever played here,” and his return gave all of the Cowboy pass-catchers an opportunity to hear from him in person.
Receiver Tay Martin joked that he hoped to absorb some of Blackmon’s superpowers.
“He shook my hand, and I don’t think I’m gonna wash it again for like a month,” Martin said. “...I’m just grateful I got to meet him.”
Oliver steps up in the wake of Cowboy edge rushers’ injuries
Without Brock Martin, the Cowboys relied on a true freshman and a walk-on at the edge rusher position.
Collin Oliver, the freshman who earned the first start of his OSU career, showed he can provide a spark in the starting lineup until Martin returns. As the Cowboys toppled Baylor, Oliver sacked quarterback Gerry Bohanon twice.
It was a fitting way to fill in for Martin, who leads OSU with 2.5 sacks per game. Ben Kopenski, a redshirt junior walk-on, occupied the second-string spot behind Oliver and also earned playing time, recording one tackle.
Gundy said Oliver has taken on more reps than he should, but OSU doesn’t have much of a choice as injuries have stacked up among the edge rushers. During the past weekend, Martin exited the third quarter of the Kansas State game, reappearing on the sideline during the fourth with his left arm in a sling. Although Martin was unavailable Saturday, coach Mike Gundy said the injury isn’t season-ending.
It’s the latest depth limitation for a position group that has already made adjustments without Trace Ford, who is out for the season after his second ACL tear. Tyren Irby, a redshirt senior edge rusher, also couldn’t play against Baylor because of an injury Gundy described as a “deep bruise,” but he is expected to return soon.
“He should be back out there practicing next week,” Gundy said. “He didn’t have any structural damage.”
Similarly, the Cowboy running backs have dealt with injuries. LD Brown and Dezmon Jackson, who both missed the Kansas State matchup, were also out against Baylor, leaving the run game up to Jaylen Warren, Dominic Richardson and quarterback Spencer Sanders.
Brown steps in for Hale at kicker
After Jaylen Warren capped the Cowboys’ opening drive with an 8-yard touchdown rush, Tanner Brown made the first PAT of his OSU career.
In addition to his kickoff responsibilities, Brown, a senior transfer from UNLV, took on OSU’s place kicking duties against Baylor. Gundy said the Cowboys made the decision Sunday to swap in Brown for Alex Hale, who missed two field goals against Kansas State. With the bye week approaching, Gundy said the Cowboys wanted to give Hale some extra time to figure out a “technique” issue, comparing it to a golf swing.
“We haven’t lost confidence in him, but we just felt like this would give him 20 days to work on his skill,” Gundy said. “Tanner did a good job kicking and we felt comfortable enough to use him in a game.”
Brown made every PAT attempt and also kicked a 20-yard field goal to extend OSU’s lead to 17-7 with 14:56 left.
Cowboys honor memory of Tay Martin’s former teammate
Fans in Boone Pickens Stadium held up three fingers during a timeout.
It was the third quarter, but the number had a greater significance in that moment. Tyler Hilinski, a Washington State quarterback who died by suicide in 2018, wore the number “3” on his jersey.
In a video series throughout the week, OSU has placed emphasis on the importance of mental health, and one of the videos featured Tay Martin. Before transferring to OSU, he knew Hilinski because they were teammates at Washington State. Martin’s video played on the big board during the timeout, drawing attention to Hilinski’s Hope, a foundation that advocates for athletes’ mental health.
Martin said it was meaningful for him to see everyone recognizing Hilinski with the “three” gesture.
“Just knowing that all the coaching staff and my teammates supported the Hilinski family,” Martin said. “...I honestly got the chills from that.”
