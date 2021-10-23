After 5-foot-8 sophomore receiver Brennan Presley scores a touchdown, one of his Oklahoma State football teammates typically lifts him above the end zone to celebrate.
Presley also knows how to soar into the air on his own.
Although Iowa State defeated OSU 24-21 on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium, Presley energized the Cowboys with a couple of first-half highlight plays. He dove into the end zone to give OSU a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, but he attracted the most attention when he showcased his gravity-defying abilities in the second.
On second and four, starting quarterback Spencer Sanders lobbed a deep pass to Presley, who had a defender pasted on either side of him as he crossed the goal line.
Double coverage was no problem for Presley. Sandwiched between two Cyclones who are taller than he is, Presley leaped and floated above their heads, snagging the ball in midair. He maintained control as he somersaulted backward into the end zone, allowing the Cowboys to push ahead of ISU 14-7.
“He’s just talented,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “He makes people miss in space. … He’s all in as a Cowboy, works his (butt) off every day, the little things like that that make you want to try and give him the football.”
Presley led the Cowboys’ receiving game, finishing with a season-high 84 yards on six catches.
When asked how he managed to sky above two defenders who outsized him, Presley provided a concise answer.
“Size is deceptive,” Presley said. “Size is deceptive.”
Cowboys ‘couldn’t really establish’ run game
For four straight games, Utah State transfer Jaylen Warren accumulated more than 100 rushing yards.
When the Cowboys’ passing game wasn’t working, they could usually count on gaining yards on the ground. But their offense looked different against the Cyclones, who entered the game with the Big 12 Conference’s No. 1 defense in terms of rushing and passing yards allowed.
The Cowboys had only 107 rushing yards, their fewest since they ran for 54 in their season opener against Missouri State. Warren recorded 76 yards on 18 carries.
Instead of chipping away at the Cyclone defense with repetitive bursts of speed, he had a few high-energy rushes interspersed among other plays when ISU left him with no gaps.
The run game woes stifled the Cowboys – OSU converted on only two of its 10 third downs.
“We kind of hung our hat on the run game,” Dunn said. “We just couldn’t really establish it and keep it with any kind of momentum or consistency.”
Although ISU limited OSU’s opportunities on the ground, the Cowboys increased their passing game. Sanders threw for 225 yards, the most since his 344-yard performance against Kansas State.
Gundy discusses fourth-down play calling
At the start of the second quarter, the Cowboys had two options.
They could go for it on fourth down and two, or they could attempt a long-range field goal. OSU was on Iowa State’s 33-yardline after Sanders had carried the football for no gain, and instead of keeping the offense on the field, the Cowboys brought out Tanner Brown for a 50-yard kick.
The ball flew wide right of the goalposts, and the situation repeated itself during a missed 32-yard field goal attempt in the third quarter. That time, Gundy had decided for the Cowboys to kick instead of taking a gamble on fourth and one.
“It’s a fairly easy field goal, and you’re on the road,” Gundy said. “You got a chance to take the lead. If I had to do it again, I’d take the lead, I’d take the field goal. If I knew he was not gonna make it, I wouldn’t, but if I was in the same situation, I’d do it again.”
Despite the two missed field goals, Gundy said Brown’s “range is there” and added that he would’ve been "OK" with Brown making a 50-yard attempt to seal a win at the end of the game. However, the Cowboys didn’t reach that distance.
On its final offensive drive, OSU went for it on fourth and two, but officials ruled ISU had stopped Presley just short of a first down after he grabbed a 1-yard pass from Sanders.
Although the play didn’t work out, Gundy expressed approval for the decision.
“I liked the call,” Gundy said. “Once the game’s over, you start thinking about four or five different calls. We liked the call, and it was close. Came up a little short.”
Unsportsmanlike penalty baffles fans on both sides
Xavier Hutchinson added a subtle high-step to his stride as he delivered the ball into the end zone.
Hutchinson, an ISU senior receiver, had the opportunity to tie the game at 14 with his third-quarter touchdown – until it was erased. Officials called him for taunting, and the unsportsmanlike penalty set the Cyclones back at OSU’s 18-yardline.
Ultimately, the play made no difference in the outcome. Three snaps later, Hutchinson caught a 9-yard pass for a touchdown that stood. But the penalty united Cowboys and Cyclones fans on social media, most of them in agreement that the penalty shouldn’t have been called.
“I gotta watch my words,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said, according to 247Sports reporter Michael Swain. “At the end of the day, those things are gonna happen. I don’t know if I’m in full agreeance. It’s not my place to be in agreeance; those guys have a hard job.”
